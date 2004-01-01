Teams
Premier League
Manchester City FC
Liverpool FC
Brighton and Hove Albion FC
Arsenal FC
Newcastle United FC
Brentford FC
Aston Villa FC
AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest FC
Tottenham Hotspur FC
Chelsea FC
Fulham FC
West Ham United FC
Manchester United FC
Leicester City FC
Crystal Palace FC
Ipswich Town FC
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Southampton FC
Everton FC
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forums
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
WSL icons join forces as new research reveals role of sports stars in inspiring young women
Tweet
Alex Greenwood, Lauren James, Maya Le Tissier and Leah Williamson join forces to discuss female representation in sports.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Dope bust
19 Sep 16:20 - pjlincs, 56 views 5 replies
I used to love Champions League nights
19 Sep 12:26 - Sir C, 180 views 10 replies
Really wish we'd given ESR one more season
19 Sep 10:38 - PSRB, 237 views 8 replies
"Trossard" in charge tomorrow night.
18 Sep 12:37 - redgunamo, 121 views 0 replies
Schillaci gone.
18 Sep 12:18 - redgunamo, 294 views 4 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards