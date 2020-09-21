WSL Player & Manager of the Month Shortlists for September

Arsenal’s Jill Roord and Joe Montemurro are among the nominations for the Barclays Women’s Super League September player and manager monthly awards respectively, thanks to the Gunners’ flying start to the new 2020/21 season.

Everton and Manchester United also feature in both categories after starting well this month.

Who will get your vote for September's @BarclaysFAWSL Player of the Month? It’s #AllToPlayFor ⚽️



Voting closes at 12pm on Friday 25th September. Vote here ? https://t.co/QIDj1tvmQJ pic.twitter.com/sgBByNr84w — Barclays Football (@BarclaysFooty) September 21, 2020

Dutch midfielder Roord is nominated for Player of the Month off the back of a blistering September, during which she scored consecutive hat-tricks in Arsenal’s two games. The World Cup finalist netted trebles in the big wins against Reading (6-1) and West Ham (9-1).

Roord’s Arsenal and Netherlands colleague Vivianne Miedema is also nominated for Player of the Month, having scored four goals of her own in those two games.

Everton midfielder Izzy Christiansen, who has been recalled to the England squad this month, has started her first full season back in the WSL in fine form. She has been crucial to the Toffees starting the campaign a 100% record, and netted the winner in the most recent victory over Tottenham.

Kirsty Hanson represents Manchester United in the shortlist. The Scotland winger was the difference as United thrashed Birmingham 5-2 in week two of the season, despite initially falling behind.

Brighton goalkeeper Megan Walsh completes the Player of the Month shortlist and is the only defensive player nominated. Her performances have helped the Seagulls record two clean sheets in their opening two games, the latter against a top Manchester City side.

As for WSL Manager of the Month for September, the aforementioned Montemurro is nominated for overseeing Arsenal’s opening wins by an aggregate scoreline of 15-2.

Similarly, Everton boss Willie Kirk is included, having guided Everton to wins over Bristol City and Tottenham so far. Alongside Arsenal, they are the only other club with a perfect record so far.

The voting is OPEN for your @barclaysfooty Manager of the Month! ?



Here’s your #BarclaysFAWSL shortlist ?



Vote now!https://t.co/7jc2Yzmcvu pic.twitter.com/pC3SS4N9In — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) September 21, 2020

Casey Stoney masterminded Manchester United’s well drilled performance on the opening weekend of the season to frustrate a heavily fancied Chelsea and subsequently saw a more free-flowing attacking display in the game against Birmingham a week later.

Former England boss Hope Powell has also received a nod as a result of Brighton’s results. Aside from a 0-0 draw at Manchester City, her side were also deserved 2-0 winners over Birmingham.

Fans can vote for both WSL month awards online – player and manager.

With the calendar paused for the September international break, WSL action will resume in October.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!