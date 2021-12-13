WSL team of the week - gameweek 9

The WSL returned for gameweek nine on Saturday and Sunday after three weeks off for an international break and domestic cup window.

The drama didn't disappoint, with Reading enjoying a famous victory, Manchester United ending a win-less streak, Manchester City leaving it late and Arsenal making a statement after a tough week.

This is 90min's WSL team of the week...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Reading's Gemma Evans kept Chelsea at bay | Ben Hoskins/GettyImages

Megan Walsh (GK) - Brighton: The Seagulls may have lost to Manchester United, but it would have been far heavier than 2-0 without the heroics of their goalkeeper, who made 12 saves.



Ona Batlle (RB) - Man Utd (RB): Remains one of the WSL's best attacking full-backs and showed that again on Sunday with the teasing cross that set up her team's crucial breakthrough goal.



Gemma Evans (CB) - Reading: A goal-line clearance and another goal-saving tackle later on were two hugely decisive moments in Reading's first ever WSL win over Chelsea.



Justine Vanhaevermaet (CB) - Reading: Headed away everything that Chelsea threw her way in a big defensive performance that deserved the win and clean sheet it got.



Georgia Stanway (LB) - Man City: Shifted over to left-back this week as City's defensive injury crisis drags on, she continued to have a major impact and scored a contender for goal of the season.

2. Midfielders

Jordan Nobbs stepped up for Arsenal this week | James Chance/GettyImages

Jordan Nobbs (CM) - Arsenal: A goal and assist in a 4-0 win for Arsenal was just what the doctor ordered, both on an individual level and for the team after a tough week at the office.



Lia Walti (CM) - Arsenal: Controlled the game for the Gunners in their victory over Leicester after being left out against Barcelona. Accurate with the ball, didn't give it away and helped win it back several times.



Vilde Boe Risa (CM) - Man Utd: The summer signing scored her first goal in United colours since arriving in England in the summer and played a major role in a much-needed win over Brighton.

3. Forwards

Alessia Russo (RF) - Man Utd: Continues to impress in her second season in the WSL now that she is fully fit and laid on her team's second goal in their win. Staking her claim for an England place at Euro 2022.



Vivianne Miedema (ST) - Arsenal: Curiously left out of the starting XI against Barcelona in midweek, but underlined her importance her as Arsenal got back to winning ways by scoring and assisting.



Deanne Rose (LF) - Reading: The Royals beat Chelsea because of a huge defensive effort and the driving run and finish from their newest star. Her performances have directly correlated to improved results.

