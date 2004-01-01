 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Xavi Simons ends summer transfer speculation with return to RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have re-signed Xavi Simons on loan from Paris Saint-Germain for the 2024/25 season, beating Bayern Munich, Man Utd and others to his signature.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards