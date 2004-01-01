Youssoufa Moukoko considering offers as Borussia Dortmund refuse to meet demands

Borussia Dortmund are struggling to reach an agreement with Youssoufa Moukoko over a new contract, and 90min sources believe it is increasingly likely that he will leave the club this summer.

The Bundesliga giants have been holding contract extension talks with Moukoko, who has come through the youth system at Signal Iduna Park after joining as an 11-year-old, in the hope of tying him down long-term.

But talks are not progressing as Dortmund would like, and as it stands Moukoko is free to leave the club this summer once his current deal comes to an end.

Sources believe that the teenage forward wants a deal worth just shy of €200,000-a-week at Dortmund, which would put him amongst the club's highest earners. However, Dortmund have offered just over €100,000-a-week, similar to the deal handed to summer signing and fellow German international Karim Adeyemi.

Moukoko's representatives are also asking for a suitable release clause to allow him to depart in the future - something Dortmund did for Erling Haaland in the past and could do again for Jude Bellingham - and while that idea has not been dismissed out of hand, the two parties are not close to agreeing a number.

Dortmund's inability to find an agreement with Moukoko means a departure is looking more and more likely – 90min revealed in November that interested parties already believed that he could be lured away.

Chelsea and Newcastle have both held talks with Moukoko's representatives in 2023, while Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United have also asked to kept abreast of developments.

Moukoko's wage demands are unlikely to be an issue for the Premier League's top brass - they will also be able to offer substantial signing-on fees - but 90min understands that there's also significant interest from the continent, namely from Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are still struggling financially but the opportunity to land one of Europe's top teenagers without paying a transfer fee is something they taking a close at - Moukoko's preference is also thought to be a move to Camp Nou.

Atletico Madrid and Napoli have also held talks, while Bayern Munich, who have a storied history of prising players away from rivals Dortmund, remain interested in keeping Moukoko in Germany.