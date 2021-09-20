Yves Bissouma explains why he did not leave Brighton in summer

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has confessed he does not believe this summer was the right time for him to leave the Amex Stadium.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding in recent years and was heavily linked with a transfer this summer, when Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United were all keeping a very close eye on Bissouma.

Despite that interest, Bissouma remained at Brighton and has maintained his excellent form, steering the Seagulls up to fourth in the Premier League table, and the Mali international insisted he made the right decision not to leave the club just yet.

"I didn’t go this summer, maybe it's because it’s not my time to go," he told the club's official website (via Metro). "When my time will come, it’s my time, but I’m happy in Brighton, I’m enjoying playing football.

"My dream is like every player, I want to play in the Champions League, I want to be champions. I want to compare myself on the top level, not just with other players."

Bissouma's comments come just a few days after he described himself as 'the best midfielder in the Premier League'.

“I don’t want to be arrogant, but it’s me because in my head I am working to be the best,” he told BBC's Football Focus. “So I cannot say another name, I know in the Premier League there are so many good midfielders, but for me, it’s me because that gives me the confidence and the energy to work hard to show people I am here and I am Bissouma.

“I just want to be focused on football, to play in every game, every week to be good, to help my team win and the rest we will see.”

As far as manager Graham Potter is concerned, the boss is glad that one of his players is creating such a whirlwind of hype.

"It feels like they’ve been asked for the last few months, so we’re used to it," Potter said of the questions on Bissouma's future. "But it’s good, if you’re getting that talk then he’s doing something well, we’re doing something well.

"He’s enjoying his football. You can’t control what people say from the outside, it’s talk, but he’s happy with us and we will keep working with him."