11 Famous Footballers and Their Dogs

Here are some fun pictures of dogs to look at. Because why the hell not...?

Updated: 24 March 2020

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez's dogs, Atom and Humber, are such a big part of his life that they have almost become famous in their own right. They even have their own Instagram account as well.

Lionel Messi

A gift from partner Antonella Roccuzzo, Lionel's Mastiff is massive. He really is enormous...

Harry Kane

Harry Kane adorably used his pair of Labradors to tell the world in summer 2016 that he and long-term girlfriend Kate Goodland were expecting their first child

So happy that @KateGoodlandx and I are expecting our first child! Exciting times ahead! Can't wait! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TpqZzFcS6l — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 25, 2016

​​The dogs are named Brady and Wilson after NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Russell Wilson, pointing to Kane's love of the other kind of football.

My boys Brady and Wilson  Maybe the Super Bowl match up again! Thank you @NFLUK for the tops! @Patriots @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/7BARA6sWTk — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 6, 2016

Neymar

Brazil superstar ​Neymar is a big poker player, so that's what he called his dog.

Lucy Bronze

Narla is the excellent canine companion in England and Lyon star Lucy Bronze's life.

Big, orange and fluffy, David de Gea's chow chow is called Maxto and even wears a Manchester United collar. From personal experience, this dog is just as good up close in person.

Daley Blind

Daley Blind has said in the past that this little chap never gets tired. Look at that smile!

Aaron Ramsey

The Ramsey clan has grown considerably these past few years, with new born twins in late 2018 joining his first child and beagle Halo.

​​Alex Morgan



USWNT and Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan, who is soon due to give birth to her first child, got her dog, Blue, in 2016. Kona was added to the family in 2019.

Mesut Ozil





First came pug Balboa for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, then a French bulldog puppy joined the family.

Mar​​celo

Marcelo's Newfoundland, Lola, has almost as much hair as he does.

But she's not the only canine the Brazilian shares his home with...

