11 Famous Footballers and Their Dogs

Here are some fun pictures of dogs to look at. Because why the hell not...?
Updated: 24 March 2020
Alexis Sanchez
Alexis Sanchez's dogs, Atom and Humber,
Lionel Messi
A gift from partner Antonella Roccuzzo, Lionel's Mastiff is massive.
Harry Kane
Harry Kane adorably used his pair of Labradors to tell the world in summer 2016 that he and long-term girlfriend Kate Goodland were expecting their first child
So happy that @KateGoodlandx and I are expecting our first child! Exciting times ahead! Can't wait! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TpqZzFcS6l— Harry Kane (@HKane) July 25, 2016
The dogs are named Brady and Wilson after NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Russell Wilson, pointing to Kane's love of the other kind of football.
My boys Brady and Wilson Maybe the Super Bowl match up again! Thank you @NFLUK for the tops! @Patriots @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/7BARA6sWTk— Harry Kane (@HKane) January 6, 2016
Neymar
Brazil superstar Neymar is a big poker player, so that's what he called his dog.
Lucy Bronze
Narla is the excellent canine companion in England and Lyon star Lucy Bronze's life.
David de Gea
Big, orange and fluffy, David de Gea's chow chow is called Maxto and even wears a Manchester United collar. From personal experience, this dog is just as good up close in person.
Daley Blind
Daley Blind has said in the past that this little chap never gets tired. Look at that smile!
Aaron Ramsey
The Ramsey clan has grown considerably these past few years, with new born twins in late 2018 joining his first child and beagle Halo.
Alex Morgan
USWNT and Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan, who is soon due to give birth to her first child, got her dog, Blue, in 2016. Kona was added to the family in 2019.
Mesut Ozil
Marcelo
Marcelo's Newfoundland, Lola, has almost as much hair as he does.
But she's not the only canine the Brazilian shares his home with...
Source : 90min