5 Possible Transfer Destinations for Christian Eriksen - Ranked

The upcoming January transfer window could mark the end of a short and bitter year of Christian Eriksen's career, as Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta admitted that the Danish playmaker could leave the club only a year after his move from Tottenham Hotspur.

Inter's CEO said this week: "Is Eriksen on the market? I would say so, yes. He's not functional to our plans and he had difficulty here at Inter. I think it's right that Christian goes away to find more space."

Inter CEO Marotta to @SkySport: "Yes, I can confirm that Christian Eriksen is on the transfer list. He's gonna leave in January. He's not functional to our plans and he had difficulty here at Inter. I think it's right that Christian goes away to find more space". ?? #Eriksen — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2020

It is no secret that the former Spurs playmaker has struggled to reignite his career since his move to the Serie A outfit. Eriksen could not help prevent Inter being dumped out of the Champions League earlier this month, as they also failed to qualify for the consolation of a place in the Europa League by finishing bottom of their group.

Given his high wages, it is understood that he may have to initially leave somewhere on loan, although Inter are understood to prefer a deal with an obligation to buy, as opposed to just having the option to.

Here we rank the clubs linked so far, and how suitable they would be for the ostracised creative midfielder.

5. Manchester United

Pogba and Eriksen battle for the ball, as they would a starting place at Old Trafford | ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

United had previously been confident of pulling off a deal for Eriksen in the summer of 2019, but have again been linked with a move for the Dane as recently as this week.



But the deal seems a questionable one. Turning 29 in February, Eriksen is certainly a downgrade on Bruno Fernandes, who has been arguably the league's standout performer since his arrival to Old Trafford in Janaury 2020.



With Donny van de Beek still finding his feet, and Paul Pogba starting to find some form, it seems like adding Eriksen would be more of a hindrance than a help.



Suitability Rating: 2/10

4. Real Madrid

TF-Images/Getty Images

Having previously had a verbal agreement in place to sign the playmaker, Zinedine Zidane opted to pull out of a deal to sign Eriksen, before his move to Inter.



Feeling his midfield was already well-stocked, there has been little change and a previously viewed 'dream move' to Los Blancos looks as unlikely as ever for Eriksen.



Suitability Rating: 3/10

3. Arsenal

He wouldn't be the first to swap to the red side of North London | Julian Finney/Getty Images

This would be, if nothing else, pretty funny. But it does actually make a more than a slice of sense.



There have been rumblings of a move away since November, with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal supposedly offered the chance to sign the Dane for a cut-price deal worth about £12m.



With Mesut Ozil having been completely frozen out at Arsenal, they are in dire need of some creativity, which Eriksen could certainly provide.



However, having spent seven years at fierce rivals Spurs, scoring 69, assisting a further 89 and becoming a firm fan favourite in the process, it is unknown whether the Dane would happily swap his London allegiance.



Suitability Rating: 6/10

2. Borussia Dortmund

Could Eriksen soon be in Dortmund yellow? | TF-Images/Getty Images

With game time limited, the prospect of playing for the exciting Borussia Dortmund also represents an attractive option for the Dane, amid reports from Italy.



A lot more attack-minded than the rigid Inter side he finds himself playing for currently under the barking orders of Antonio Conte, BVB's free-flowing football would certainly suit him..



The thought of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho racing onto an Eriksen through ball would worry any team.



Suitability Rating: 7/10

1. PSG

Eriksen showing PSG what they could have in his Spurs' days | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Offering a different option entirely to the Premier League clubs of Arsenal and Man Utd, the chance to play at PSG could be an enticing one for Eriksen.



Not only does it mean he wouldn't be going back to England with his tail between his legs after just a year, but he'd have a decent chance of earning silverware for the first time since 2013.



With midfield options of Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera and Leandro Paredes far from world class, Eriksen would surely get a look in, especially with old boss Mauricio Pochettino set to replace the recently axed Thomas Tuchel.



This could be a match made in heaven.



Suitability Rating: 8/10