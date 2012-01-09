7 Must Watch FA Cup Games of the Weekend

​The FA Cup is back this weekend as the Championship and Premier League teams join in the third round.

It's a weekend where all footballing logic and reason tends to go out of the window as lower league teams claim giant killings galore. ' Why?' We hear you ask...well it's the magic of the FA Cup, of course!

But with 64 games taking place this weekend it's going to be difficult to choose where to get your cup upset action.

But not to worry, we here at 90min have got you covered as we take a look at the must watch FA Cup games of the weekend.

Rochdale vs Newcastle (Saturday 12:31 GMT)

Starting​ off our third round feast is the genuine potential for an early giant killing when ​Newcastle travel to Rochdale in one of Saturday's early kick offs.

The Magpies go into the game having picked up four injuries during their loss to ​Leicester and will likely have to field a weak side.

This will be music to the ears of the Rochdale players who already have pedigree when it comes to cup upsets, after they took ​Manchester United all the way to penalties in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

Wolves vs Manchester United (Saturday 17:31 GMT)

Mixed in with the David vs. Goliath ties are a few games with genuine quality, and this is definitely one of them.

​Wolves triumphed over Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter finals last season, and could well be favourites going into this game.

Nuno tends to take the cups very seriously, so it will be a tough test for the Red Devils, who don't have the deepest of squads​.

Manchester City vs Port Vale (Saturday 17:31)

One spent over £150m on transfers this summer, one spent nothing. One has aims of winning the Champions League this season, one has designs on getting out of League Two. One is supported by Noel Gallagher, one is supported by Robbie Williams.

This one has all the makings of a proper David and Goliath tie, but you would have to be mad to say Port Vale have any chance on paper against ​Manchester City.

Luckily for them though, the FA Cup third round isn't played on paper...

Sheffield United vs AFC Fylde (Sunday 14:01 GMT)

The first of our Sunday selection of games sees the lowest ranked side left in the competition travel to one of the highest.

104 places separate AFC Fylde in 21st in the National League, and ​Sheffield United in 8th place in the Premier League.

An upset for the ages is technically on the cards, but with the way Chris Wilder's side have been playing this season we wouldn't bet on it.

Liverpool vs Everton (Sunday 16:01 GMT)

The glamour tie of the weekend sees ​Liverpool host ​Everton in the FA Cup third round for the second time in three years.

Jurgen Klopp has never made it past the fourth round of the competition, but with the Premier League almost wrapped up (we're not trying to jinx you Liverpool fans) the former ​Borussia Dortmund manager might tempted by a cup run.

​It is also Carlo Ancelotti's first Merseyside Derby as Everton boss, and after a decent start to life at Goodison, he'll be hoping to win over fans with a victory over their biggest rivals.

Gillingham vs West Ham (Sunday 18:16 GMT)

Yet another cup upset is in the offing when League One Gillingham host ​West Ham in the late game on Sunday.

The Hammers have prior when it comes to cup humiliations, after losing 4-2 to League One Wimbledon in the fourth round ​of last year's FA Cup, and 4-0 to Oxford in the Carabao Cup this season.

That said, David Moyes seemed to have an immediate impact in their ​4-0 win over ​Bournemouth, but Gillingham will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of their fellow League One sides.

Arsenal vs Leeds United (Monday 19:56 GMT)

The last of this weekend's FA Cup action sees an underachieving ​Arsenal side host high flying ​Leeds United.

The Gunners have visibly improved under Mikel Arteta, but they'll face a tough test against Marcelo Bielsa's men.

The last time these two met in the cup Thierry Henry made his famous goalscoring return to the Emirates. More of the same drama this time would go down nicely.​