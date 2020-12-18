7 Must-Watch Games From Around Europe This Weekend

The festive period always brings great gifts when it comes to football.

And despite 2020 being the worst year imaginable for so many reasons, thankfully things are no different on the football front. From classic rivalry matches to high stake top of the table clashes, we've got it all coming up this Christmas - and this weekend is where the fun really starts.

With pretty much every game behind closed doors, the television cameras have got you covered for viewing, and 90min has got you covered with what you should be putting on.

Let's tuck in and check out the games you really don't want to miss...

1. Southampton vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Guardiola's Manchester City take on Hasenhuttl's Southampton | FRANK AUGSTEIN/Getty Images

Date: Saturday 19 December

Kick-Off Time: 15:00

Read 90min's preview here.



Manchester City are yet to display the kind of form this season that has left them the envy of many in years gone by.



Most notably, Pep Guardiola's side seem unable to score goals - and the 18 they have scored in their first 12 Premier League games has only been good enough to lift City up to ninth in the table.



In stark contrast, Southampton are punching well above their weight and seem to be landing every jab they throw in the sweetest of spots. Ralph Hasenhuttl's high intensity press has worked wonders to date, and we can expect a thoroughly entertaining clash when the two sides lock horns at St Mary's.

2. Barcelona vs Valencia (La Liga)

Barcelona host Valencia | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Date: Saturday 19 December

Kick-Off Time: 15:15

Read 90min's preview here.



If you're looking for two sides going through a crisis in confidence, look no further than Barcelona and Valencia.



Barça are renowned European super-heavyweights, but they've endured a very mediocre start to life under Ronald Koeman. They lay fifth in La Liga currently, but can take comfort in the fact that their weekend opponents, Valencia, are also down in the dumps.



Los Che are languishing in 12th, but there's no denying that they have enough quality in their squad to give Barça a good game. Something's got to give, and we could see a barnstormer at Camp Nou.

3. Everton vs Arsenal (Premier League)

Date: Saturday 19 December

Kick-Off Time: 17:30

Read 90min's preview here.



Carlo Ancelotti's up and down Everton welcome turgid Arsenal to Goodison Park this weekend, looking for a victory that could send them back into the Premier League's top four.



Arsenal, meanwhile, are desperate for a win to relieve the growing pressure on beleaguered boss Mikel Arteta. You never quite know what Gunners side are going to turn up, but the Spaniard will hope it's their A-game they bring for a clash against his former club.



First things first though, best keep 11 men on the field Mikel, eh?

4. Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

A fine top of the table clash in the Bundesliga | Pool/Getty Images

Date: Saturday 19 December

Kick-Off Time: 17:30



Usually the Bundesliga is done and dusted by now, such has been the dominance of Bayern Munich over the past decade.



But this season, things are a little different. Three sides, including Bayern but not perennial challengers Borussia Dortmund, are vying to be top dogs, including Kai Havertz-less Bayer Leverkusen.



Currently, the proverbial bridesmaids lead the way ahead of the eternal brides, so this weekend's clash is particularly interesting - especially for flower girls RB Leipzig.

5. Manchester United Women vs Bristol City Women (WSL)

Onwards to our final game of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ ?#MUWomen pic.twitter.com/uhbEDslkPM — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) December 17, 2020

Date: Sunday 20 December

Kick-Off Time: 12:00



In the final 2020 fixture of the Women's Super League, top of the table and unbeaten Manchester United take on Bristol City at Leigh Sports Village.



While a positive result for United seems a given against bottom side Bristol City, goals are the main attraction of this fixture. The Vixens' have shipped a whopping 39 goals in nine games this season; numbers that will be music to the ears of Tobin Heath and co, as well as those who choose to watch.

6. Tottenham vs Leicester City (Premier League)

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Date: Sunday 20 December

Kick-Off Time: 14:15

Read 90min's preview here.



Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City travel down to the capital on Sunday looking to exert some revenge on Tottenham.



The Foxes were well beaten 3-0 towards the back end of last season, and that defeat played a big role in the Foxes missing out on Champions League qualification.



To make matters worse, Tottenham are a completely different animal this week, and appear to be genuine title contenders; despite Jose Mourinho suggesting his side are a work in progress. Yes, they lost to Liverpool in midweek, but we all saw the chances they had...

7. Manchester United vs Leeds United (Premier League)

The tie of the weekend as Manchester United host rivals Leeds at Old Trafford | Paul Kane/Getty Images

Date: Sunday 20 December

Kick-Off Time: 16:30

Read 90min's preview here.



When Leeds United's return to the Premier League was confirmed, many supporters began salivating at the prospect of reigniting the club's rivalry with long-term adversaries Manchester United.



Luckily, the wait is almost over - as the two prepare to do battle at Old Trafford in a game that should have plenty of fireworks and emotion flowing, even though it will sadly be played behind closed doors.



They don't come much bigger than the War of the Roses, though all United will care about is ending their rotten run of home form with a valuable three points.