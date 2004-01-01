90min's Greatest Footballers of All Time Draft - As it Happened

​You're bored. We're bored. Everyone's bored.





We've all been indoors for what seems like an eternity. We've all watched every Simpsons episode from season 2-10 about a thousand times. We've walked the dog a billion times. One day we even did a spot of cleaning.





And now, we've run out of things to do. The boredom has come, and bah gawd is it boring.





So in the search for new ways to stave off the boredom, we at 90min stumbled on an idea:





What if we did a greatest footballers of all time draft?





'What in the Jesus is that?'





I'm glad you asked.





Seven members of 90min team banded together last week to pick our personal GOAT XIs from carefully collated lists of the top 25 players of all time in each position.





We picked these teams using an American sports style snake draft format - one pick per person in each of the 11 rounds, with the order of the picks determined via a random draft order generator. Here's the order that threw up:





1. ​Chris Deeley

2. ​Scott Saunders

3. ​Jack Gallagher

4. ​Toby Cudworth

5. ​ Hunter Godson

6. ​Ben Haines

7. ​Jude Summerfield





And here is how the draft went down:

Round 1

Pick 1

Chris Deeley selects Diego Maradona





90min's number one greatest player of all time, so he had to go first, didn't he?

Tooted and booted rating: 10/10

Pick 2

Scott Saunders selects Lionel Messi





Scott's already won the Twitter poll...

Never scored a World Cup knockout round goal rating: 10/10

Pick 3

Jack Gallagher selects Franz Beckenbauer





A left-field pick from Jack, but because Beckenbauer can play literally anywhere it's probably a good one.

1974 afro rating: 8/10

Pick 4

Toby Cudworth selects Ronaldo





'Which one?'

'R9.'

'Ohhhhh right answer - good pick.'

'Real/fat' rating: 7/10

Pick 5

Hunter Godson selects Cristiano Ronaldo





It's looking like a two-horse race between Scott and Hunt on Twitter.

Has a six-pack but can't grow a beard rating: 10/10

Pick 6

Ben Haines selects Paolo Maldini





Benjamin selects the most beautiful man on the draft board.

Can also play tennis rating: 6/10

Pick 7

Jude Summerfield selects Pele





The second best player of all time dropped wayyyyyy down to the last pick in the first round. A steal of a pick for Jude.

'Hey ma look at me, I'm Pele' rating: 9/10

Round 2

Pick 8

Jude Summerfield selects Zinedine Zidane





And another one!

'Siri play ​Coldplay - The Scientist' rating: 10/10

Pick 9

Ben Haines selects Cafu





Picking his full-backs first is a rogue tactic, but it might pay off.

Rhymes with Kung-fu rating: 4/10

Pick 10

Hunter Godson selects George Best





Hunter = closet Manchester United fan.

Norn Iron rating: 10/10

Pick 11

Toby Cudworth selects Johan Cruyff





MUNDIAL READERS WILL LOVE THIS PICK FROM TOBY BECAUSE IT'S CRUYFF AND IN CAPITAL LETTERS.

Invented modern football rating: 10/10

Pick 12

Jack Gallagher selects Michel Platini





Morality aside, you have to say this pick is class.

​'The guy I'm really looking for is Mr. Bribe' rating: 10/10

Pick 13

Scott Saunders selects Ronaldinho





And Twitter cheers as Scott picks another of its favourites.

Currently in prison playing football to win piglets rating: 10/10

Pick 14

Chris Deeley selects Franco Baresi





It's hard to find fault in this pick to be honest.

AC Milan fans like him more than Maldini rating: 8/10

Round 3

Pick 15

Chris Deeley selects Lothar Matthaus





Chris Deeley picks a man with an ego almost as inflated as his own.

Ego rating: 10/10

Pick 16

Scott Saunders selects Andrea Pirlo





Twitter: 'Three cheers for Scott!'

Drinks red wine rating: 10/10

Pick 17

Jack Gallagher selects Gerd Muller





Platini and Muller in the same team makes Jack's team a ​something something.

​Eat my goal rating: 10/10

Pick 18

Toby Cudworth selects Ruud Gullit





Toby has selected Gullit and now we're all scared because his team is becoming quite good.

Hates Alan Shearer rating: 7/10

Pick 19

Hunter Godson selects Eusebio





Honestly, I didn't think Eusebio would be picked at all - never mind 19th overall.





The first 'e' is silent rating: 10/10

Pick 20

Ben Haines selects Carles Puyol





Sticking to his guns here, Benjamin is building from the back.

It's not Carlos rating: 8/10

Pick 21

Jude Summerfield selects Mane Garrincha





Jude has added some much needed flair to his team that contains Pele and Zinedine Zidane...

Bent legs rating: 8/10

Round 4

​

Pick 22

Jude Summerfield selects Rivelino





...More much needed flair being added to Jude's team which contains Pele, Zinedine Zidane and Mane Garrincha.

Moustache rating: 10/10

Pick 23

Ben Haines selects Fernando Hierro





Back four: complete. Ben's mission: accomplished.

Played for Bolton rating: 10/10

Pick 24

Hunter Godson selects Kaka





Good pick from Hunter to be fair.

Loves God rating: 8/10

Pick 25

Toby Cudworth selects Ruud Krol





Ohhhhh so that's what Toby is doing: he's picking a Dutch team. Clever...maybe...

Terrible manager rating: 5/10

Pick 26

Jack Gallagher selects Paul Brietner





Another German who can play anywhere for Jack.

1974 afro rating: 10/10

Pick 27

Scott Saunders selects Steven Gerrard





Twitter: 'We love you Scotty, we do!'

Phil Collins fandom rating: 9/10

Pick 28

Chris Deeley selects Romario





Deeley loves those early 90s legends.

'I scored 1000 goals...swear' rating: 10/10

Round 5

​

Pick 29

Chris Deeley selects Roberto Carlos





A Twitter favourite - smart pick up from Deeley.

'He must have a foot like a traction engine' rating: 10/10

Pick 30

Scott Saunders selects Javier Zanetti





A non-Twitter pick from Scott! And bah gawd it's a good one.

Olay anti-aging night cream rating: 8/10

Pick 31

Jack Gallagher selects Alessandro Nesta





Franz Beckenbauer - Alessandro Nesta centre back partnership: delightful.

Once took the ball off Messi rating: 9/10

Pick 32

Toby Cudworth selects Johan Neeskens





More Dutchmen for Toby. He loves it.

Not Johan Cruyff rating: 5/10

Pick 33

Hunter Godson selects Andres Iniesta





Kaka and Iniesta together. Nice.

Made Chelsea fans cry rating: 9/10

Pick 34

Ben Haines selects Gordon Banks





Ben is really sticking to his game plan, selecting a goalkeeper very, very, very early in the draft.

THAT save rating: 10/10

Pick 35

Jude Summerfield selects Socrates





Jude picks a player he can get cigarettes off. Great shout.

Weird Greek Philosopher rating: 7/10

Round 6

​

Pick 36

Jude Summerfield selects Luka Modric





And Jack punches the table in disgust as Jude selects the player he had pencilled in for his next pick.

Raging Jude picked him before I could rating: 9/10

Pick 37

Ben Haines selects Claude Makelele





Ok, no one is scoring against Ben's team.

Better than N'Golo Kante rating: 10/10

Pick 38

Hunter Godson selects Patrick Vieira





It's just a fantastic pick. It really is.

Big guy rating: 9/10

Pick 39

Toby Cudworth selects Roy Keane





Every draftee grunts in disgust as Toby picks Roy Keane - the man who could beat up everyone else's team single handedly.

Would start a fight with a bouncer in a quiet pub in Donegal rating: 10/10

Pick 40

Jack Gallagher selects Xavi Hernandez





'I'm taking Xavi...ah dammit, why did I pick him?'

​The Curb Your Enthusiasm th​eme plays.

Team = BROKEN.

Curb Your Enthusiasm rating: 10/10

Pick 41

Scott Saunders selects Paul Scholes





Another fan favourite for Scott...so long as he doesn't play him out left.

Ginger rating: 10/10

Pick 42

Chris Deeley selects Lilian Thuram





Solid. Solid. Solid.

Now looks like a theology professor rating: 7/10

Round 7

Pick 43

Chris Deeley selects Pavel Nedved





'He was born in Cheb' says Deeley as he makes a pretty damn good selection.

Born in the town of Cheb rating: 10/10

Pick 44

Scott Saunders selects Sergio Ramos





All that pandering to Twitter ruined with the pick up of the man who made Mohamed Salah cry.

Shithouse rating: 10/10

Pick 45

Jack Gallagher selects Hristo Stoichkov





A random panic pick at best - obviously still reeling from the disastrous Xavi pick.

'How in sweet honourable Jesus do you say that first name?' rating: 6/10

Pick 46

Toby Cudworth selects Manuel Neuer





'Ohhhhh he has a mistake in him!'

Literally everyone's response to Toby's round 7 pick.

Has a mistake in him rating: 7/10

Pick 47

Hunter Godson selects Fabio Cannavaro





Hunter selects the smallest man in the world to lead his backline.

Lives in China rating: 7/10

Pick 48

Ben Haines selects Clarence Seedorf





Everybody loves Seedorf.

Likelihood of cameo appearance in HBO show Ballers rating: 8/10

Pick 49

Jude Summerfield selects Ronald Koeman





'I need a centre back that can score goals', says Jude as he picks a centre back who can score goals.

'I need a centre back that can score goals' rating: 9/10

Round 8

​

Pick 50

Jude Summerfield selects Gianluigi Buffon





The best goalkeeper of all time. Nice pick.

Mid-life crisis rating: 8/10

Pick 51

Ben Haines selects Paul Gascoigne





Noted Spurs fan Ben picks noted Spurs legend Gazza. Makes sense.

Football Italia host rating: 1/10

Pick 52

Hunter Godson selects Rio Ferdinand





Noted closet Manchester United fan Hunter picks noted Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand. Makes sense.

Injured himself lifting the TV remote rating: 10/10

Pick 53

Toby Cudworth selects Gaetano Scirea





After picking a million players who lost World Cup finals, Toby needed a player who actually won one so he selected Juventus legend Scirea.

Catenaccio rating: 9/10

Pick 54

Jack Gallagher selects Arjen Robben





He's given up. He's broken his team. There's no way back.

Perfect head shape for a bald man rating: 10/10

Pick 55

Scott Saunders selects Gabriel Bastituta





Swooping in before Deeley, Scott gets his man: Batigol.





​Release the Kracken!!!! rating: 10/10

Pick 56

Chris Deeley selects Daniel Passarella





Another clever selection from Deeley.

Brian appreciation rating: 9/10

Round 9

​

Pick 57

Chris Deeley selects Jairzinho





Less clever, but fun.

Best Body on the Planet FIFA award: 10/10

Pick 58

Scott Saunders selects Giorgio Chiellini





Ramos and Chiellini at the back = THE DREAM.

There Will Be Blood rating: 10/10

Pick 59

Jack Gallagher selects Dani Alves





Jack: 'It's between Dani Alves and Carlos Alberto...I'll take Dani Alves."

Hunter: 'Ah shite.'

Can open a beer bottle with an overhead kick rating: 10/10

Pick 60

Toby Cudworth selects Marcel Desailly





Like most of Toby's team, Desailly can play pretty much anywhere so he fits the bill.

Great smile rating: 10/10

Pick 61

Hunter Godson selects Carlos Alberto





Second prize.

Scored a really good goal this one time rating: 9/10

Pick 62

Ben Haines selects Thierry Henry





The best Premier League player ever is selected late in the 9th.

Renault Clio dealer rating: 8/10

Pick 63

Jude Summerfield selects Bobby Moore





Jude shouts 'Brexit!' and selects England's greatest ever defender.

West Ham rating: 10/10

Round 10

​

Pick 64

Jude Summerfield selects Denis Irwin





He follows that up by singing Raglan Road and picking Ireland's greatest ever full back.

Looks like a History teacher rating: 9/10

Pick 65

Ben Haines selects Jimmy Greaves





Ben has finally picked a forward! Hooraaay!

Pour Anglais rating: 8/10

Pick 66

Hunter Godson selects Marcelo





Second prize.

Not as good as a Roberto Carlos rating: 10/10

Pick 67

Toby Cudworth selects Phillip Lahm





Not Dutch, but can play anywhere. Fits Toby's bill.

Pep Guardiola <3 rating: 9/10

Pick 68

Jack Gallagher selects Marco van Basten





Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in! A late steal in the draft.

Sleepers (1996 - starring Brad Pitt and Kevin Bacon) pick rating: 10/10

Pick 69

Scott Saunders selects Patrice Evra





He couldn't get Denis Irwin, so he's got the next best thing.

Eats raw chicken rating: 10/10

Pick 70

Chris Deeley selects Lev Yashin





The fourth goalkeeper selected, and the only one to win the Ballon d'Or.

Flat cap rating: 10/10

Round 11

​

Pick 71

Chris Deeley selects Marco Tardelli





For the celebrations alone, this is a good pick.

Celebration rating: 10/10

Pick 72

Scott Saunders selects Peter Schmeichel





There's goals throughout Scott's team...

'It's i before e except after c' rating: 10/10

Pick 73

Jack Gallagher selects Dino Zoff





Couldn't get Buffon, but Zoff will more than do a job.

​Jurassic Park rating: 8/10

Pick 74

Toby Cudworth selects Roberto Baggio





Toby selects Jack's spirit animal...the spirit animal he completely forgot about.

Ponytail rating: 10/10

Pick 75

Hunter Godson selects Edwin van der Sar





Solid but ​can't dance. The 90min team in a nutshell.

Played for Fulham rating: 8/10

Pick 76

Ben Haines selects Luis Figo





Another steal late in the draft. Benjamin finishes his team off on a high.

Shouldn't have won the Ballon d'Or in 2000 rating: 8/10

Pick 77

Jude Summerfield selects Djalma Santos





And with the final pick of the draft Jude picks...Djalma Santos. Who was a Brazilian footballer...this one time...





'Who the f**k is that guy?' rating: 7/10

Be sure to keep an eye on 90min.com and our social media pages in the coming days (Twitter & Instagram) for the finalised teams, and a chance to vote for whose team you think is the best!