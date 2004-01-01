90min's Greatest Footballers of All Time Draft - As it Happened

You're bored.
Round 1
Pick 1
Chris Deeley selects
90min's number one greatest player of all time, so he had to go first, didn't he?
Tooted and booted rating: 10/10
Pick 2
Scott Saunders selects
Scott's already won the Twitter poll...
Never scored a World Cup knockout round goal rating: 10/10
Pick 3
Jack Gallagher selects
A left-field pick from Jack, but because Beckenbauer can play literally anywhere it's probably a good one.
1974 afro rating: 8/10
Pick 4
Toby Cudworth selects
'Which one?'
'R9.'
'Ohhhhh right answer - good pick.'
'Real/fat' rating: 7/10
Pick 5
Hunter Godson selects
It's looking like a two-horse race between Scott and Hunt on Twitter.
Pick 6
Ben Haines selects
Benjamin selects the most beautiful man on the draft board.
Can also play tennis rating: 6/10
Pick 7
Jude Summerfield selects
The second best player of all time dropped wayyyyyy down to the last pick in the first round. A steal of a pick for Jude.
'Hey ma look at me, I'm Pele' rating: 9/10
Round 2
Pick 8
Jude Summerfield selects
And another one!
'Siri play Coldplay - The Scientist' rating: 10/10
Pick 9
Ben Haines selects
Picking his full-backs first is a rogue tactic, but it might pay off.
Rhymes with Kung-fu rating: 4/10
Pick 10
Hunter Godson selects
Hunter = closet Manchester United fan.
Norn Iron rating: 10/10
Pick 11
Toby Cudworth selects
MUNDIAL READERS WILL LOVE THIS PICK FROM TOBY BECAUSE IT'S CRUYFF AND IN CAPITAL LETTERS.
Invented modern football rating: 10/10
Pick 12
Jack Gallagher selects
Morality aside, you have to say this pick is class.
'The guy I'm really looking for is Mr. Bribe' rating: 10/10
Pick 13
Scott Saunders selects
And Twitter cheers as Scott picks another of its favourites.
Currently in prison playing football to win piglets rating: 10/10
Pick 14
Chris Deeley selects
It's hard to find fault in this pick to be honest.
AC Milan fans like him more than Maldini rating: 8/10
Round 3
Pick 15
Chris Deeley selects
Chris Deeley picks a man with an ego almost as inflated as his own.
Ego rating: 10/10
Pick 16
Scott Saunders selects
Twitter: 'Three cheers for Scott!'
Drinks red wine rating: 10/10
Pick 17
Jack Gallagher selects
Platini and Muller in the same team makes Jack's team a something something.
Eat my goal rating: 10/10
Pick 18
Toby Cudworth selects
Toby has selected Gullit and now we're all scared because his team is becoming quite good.
Hates Alan Shearer rating: 7/10
Pick 19
Hunter Godson selects
Honestly, I didn't think Eusebio would be picked at all - never mind 19th overall.
The first 'e' is silent rating: 10/10
Pick 20
Ben Haines selects
Sticking to his guns here, Benjamin is building from the back.
It's not Carlos rating: 8/10
Pick 21
Jude Summerfield selects
Jude has added some much needed flair to his team that contains Pele and Zinedine Zidane...
Bent legs rating: 8/10
Round 4
Pick 22
Jude Summerfield selects
...More much needed flair being added to Jude's team which contains Pele, Zinedine Zidane and Mane Garrincha.
Moustache rating: 10/10
Pick 23
Ben Haines selects
Back four: complete. Ben's mission: accomplished.
Played for Bolton rating: 10/10
Pick 24
Hunter Godson selects
Good pick from Hunter to be fair.
Loves God rating: 8/10
Pick 25
Toby Cudworth selects
Ohhhhh so that's what Toby is doing: he's picking a Dutch team. Clever...maybe...
Terrible manager rating: 5/10
Pick 26
Jack Gallagher selects
Another German who can play anywhere for Jack.
1974 afro rating: 10/10
Pick 27
Scott Saunders selects
Twitter: 'We love you Scotty, we do!'
Phil Collins fandom rating: 9/10
Pick 28
Chris Deeley selects
Deeley loves those early 90s legends.
'I scored 1000 goals...swear' rating: 10/10
Round 5
Pick 29
Chris Deeley selects
A Twitter favourite - smart pick up from Deeley.
'He must have a foot like a traction engine' rating: 10/10
Pick 30
Scott Saunders selects
A non-Twitter pick from Scott! And bah gawd it's a good one.
Olay anti-aging night cream rating: 8/10
Pick 31
Jack Gallagher selects
Franz Beckenbauer - Alessandro Nesta centre back partnership: delightful.
Once took the ball off Messi rating: 9/10
Pick 32
Toby Cudworth selects
More Dutchmen for Toby. He loves it.
Not Johan Cruyff rating: 5/10
Pick 33
Hunter Godson selects
Kaka and Iniesta together. Nice.
Made Chelsea fans cry rating: 9/10
Pick 34
Ben Haines selects
Ben is really sticking to his game plan, selecting a goalkeeper very, very, very early in the draft.
THAT save rating: 10/10
Pick 35
Jude Summerfield selects
Jude picks a player he can get cigarettes off. Great shout.
Weird Greek Philosopher rating: 7/10
Round 6
Pick 36
Jude Summerfield selects
And Jack punches the table in disgust as Jude selects the player he had pencilled in for his next pick.
Raging Jude picked him before I could rating: 9/10
Pick 37
Ben Haines selects
Ok, no one is scoring against Ben's team.
Better than N'Golo Kante rating: 10/10
Pick 38
Hunter Godson selects
It's just a fantastic pick. It really is.
Big guy rating: 9/10
Pick 39
Toby Cudworth selects
Every draftee grunts in disgust as Toby picks Roy Keane - the man who could beat up everyone else's team single handedly.
Would start a fight with a bouncer in a quiet pub in Donegal rating: 10/10
Pick 40
Jack Gallagher selects
'I'm taking Xavi...ah dammit, why did I pick him?'
The Curb Your Enthusiasm theme plays.
Team = BROKEN.
Curb Your Enthusiasm rating: 10/10
Pick 41
Scott Saunders selects
Another fan favourite for Scott...so long as he doesn't play him out left.
Ginger rating: 10/10
Pick 42
Chris Deeley selects
Solid. Solid. Solid.
Now looks like a theology professor rating: 7/10
Round 7
Pick 43
Chris Deeley selects
'He was born in Cheb' says Deeley as he makes a pretty damn good selection.
Born in the town of Cheb rating: 10/10
Pick 44
Scott Saunders selects
All that pandering to Twitter ruined with the pick up of the man who made Mohamed Salah cry.
Shithouse rating: 10/10
Pick 45
Jack Gallagher selects
A random panic pick at best - obviously still reeling from the disastrous Xavi pick.
'How in sweet honourable Jesus do you say that first name?' rating: 6/10
Pick 46
Toby Cudworth selects
'Ohhhhh he has a mistake in him!'
Literally everyone's response to Toby's round 7 pick.
Has a mistake in him rating: 7/10
Pick 47
Hunter Godson selects
Hunter selects the smallest man in the world to lead his backline.
Lives in China rating: 7/10
Pick 48
Ben Haines selects
Everybody loves Seedorf.
Likelihood of cameo appearance in HBO show Ballers rating: 8/10
Pick 49
Jude Summerfield selects
'I need a centre back that can score goals', says Jude as he picks a centre back who can score goals.
'I need a centre back that can score goals' rating: 9/10
Round 8
Pick 50
Jude Summerfield selects
The best goalkeeper of all time. Nice pick.
Mid-life crisis rating: 8/10
Pick 51
Ben Haines selects
Noted Spurs fan Ben picks noted Spurs legend Gazza. Makes sense.
Football Italia host rating: 1/10
Pick 52
Hunter Godson selects
Noted closet Manchester United fan Hunter picks noted Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand. Makes sense.
Injured himself lifting the TV remote rating: 10/10
Pick 53
Toby Cudworth selects
After picking a million players who lost World Cup finals, Toby needed a player who actually won one so he selected Juventus legend Scirea.
Catenaccio rating: 9/10
Pick 54
Jack Gallagher selects
He's given up. He's broken his team. There's no way back.
Perfect head shape for a bald man rating: 10/10
Pick 55
Scott Saunders selects
Swooping in before Deeley, Scott gets his man: Batigol.
Release the Kracken!!!! rating: 10/10
Pick 56
Chris Deeley selects
Another clever selection from Deeley.
Brian appreciation rating: 9/10
Round 9
Pick 57
Chris Deeley selects
Less clever, but fun.
Best Body on the Planet FIFA award: 10/10
Pick 58
Scott Saunders selects
Ramos and Chiellini at the back = THE DREAM.
There Will Be Blood rating: 10/10
Pick 59
Jack Gallagher selects
Jack: 'It's between Dani Alves and Carlos Alberto...I'll take Dani Alves."
Hunter: 'Ah shite.'
Can open a beer bottle with an overhead kick rating: 10/10
Pick 60
Toby Cudworth selects
Like most of Toby's team, Desailly can play pretty much anywhere so he fits the bill.
Great smile rating: 10/10
Pick 61
Hunter Godson selects
Second prize.
Scored a really good goal this one time rating: 9/10
Pick 62
Ben Haines selects
The best Premier League player ever is selected late in the 9th.
Renault Clio dealer rating: 8/10
Pick 63
Jude Summerfield selects
Jude shouts 'Brexit!' and selects England's greatest ever defender.
West Ham rating: 10/10
Round 10
Pick 64
Jude Summerfield selects
He follows that up by singing Raglan Road and picking Ireland's greatest ever full back.
Looks like a History teacher rating: 9/10
Pick 65
Ben Haines selects
Ben has finally picked a forward! Hooraaay!
Pour Anglais rating: 8/10
Pick 66
Hunter Godson selects
Second prize.
Not as good as a Roberto Carlos rating: 10/10
Pick 67
Toby Cudworth selects
Not Dutch, but can play anywhere. Fits Toby's bill.
Pep Guardiola <3 rating: 9/10
Pick 68
Jack Gallagher selects
Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in! A late steal in the draft.
Sleepers (1996 - starring Brad Pitt and Kevin Bacon) pick rating: 10/10
Pick 69
Scott Saunders selects
He couldn't get Denis Irwin, so he's got the next best thing.
Eats raw chicken rating: 10/10
Pick 70
Chris Deeley selects
The fourth goalkeeper selected, and the only one to win the Ballon d'Or.
Flat cap rating: 10/10
Round 11
Pick 71
Chris Deeley selects
For the celebrations alone, this is a good pick.
Celebration rating: 10/10
Pick 72
Scott Saunders selects
There's goals throughout Scott's team...
'It's i before e except after c' rating: 10/10
Pick 73
Jack Gallagher selects
Couldn't get Buffon, but Zoff will more than do a job.
Jurassic Park rating: 8/10
Pick 74
Toby Cudworth selects
Toby selects Jack's spirit animal...the spirit animal he completely forgot about.
Ponytail rating: 10/10
Pick 75
Hunter Godson selects
Solid but can't dance. The 90min team in a nutshell.
Played for Fulham rating: 8/10
Pick 76
Ben Haines selects
Another steal late in the draft. Benjamin finishes his team off on a high.
Shouldn't have won the Ballon d'Or in 2000 rating: 8/10
Pick 77
Jude Summerfield selects
And with the final pick of the draft Jude picks...Djalma Santos. Who was a Brazilian footballer...this one time...
'Who the f**k is that guy?' rating: 7/10
