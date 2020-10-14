9 Must Watch Games From Around Europe This Weekend

Oh club football, we've missed you.

While international breaks are a chance to take a break from the usual anguish that league football can produce, they also serve as a timely reminder that we should never take anything for granted.

This time it's felt especially long - three games long for most countries - but we needn't concern ourselves too much. The Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga and all the rest are back this weekend.

Across Europe we have some cracking fixtures to sink our teeth into, and here are nine of the best.

1. Everton vs Liverpool (October 17, 12:30)

One of those fixtures that always gets a great deal of coverage and in-depth build up, but how often has it ended on a whimper, a dire 0-0 or a complete Liverpool hammering?



We're craving a competitive Merseyside derby, one that isn't a foregone conclusion or a valid excuse to watch something else. On Saturday, we should get that.



Everton are flying, sitting top of the Premier League table and spearheaded by the form striker on the continent. On home soil, can Carlo Ancelotti end their barren run? This time should be different...we hope.

2. Celtic vs Rangers (October 17, 12:30)

Gerrard vs Lennon | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

A fixture that is looked out for across Europe, not just in Scotland, is one that rarely, if ever, disappoints. Both sides are unbeaten in the league, with Saturday's visitors sitting one place and one point above Celtic having played one more game.



While the fans account for so much of the Old Firm derby, there are always plenty of fireworks on the pitch too.



It's one of those engrossing clashes that regardless of where each team is in the league, or what competition it is, can't be missed.

3. Napoli vs Atalanta (October 17, 14:00)

Koulibaly vs Zapata, oh yes. | Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Atalanta have continued where they left off from last season's historic Champions League run, sitting top of Serie A heading into matchday four aided by the fact they've (what a surprise) scored a shed load of goals.



Their13 already is the most in the division, putting them above Milan on goal difference with three wins from three. Napoli, however, aren't to be underestimated.



Under Gennaro Gattuso they've looked a far more organised side, and would be unbeaten were it not for having their Juventus match deemed a 3-0 loss - one they couldn't attend due to COVID-19 concerns. They were also deducted a point.



Hopefully now fresh and looking to put things right, they'll be ready to host the most exciting team to watch in Europe.

4. Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund (October 17, 14:30)

Sancho is back for Dortmund | INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

Bayern Munich actually lost a game of football last month. That was against Hoffenheim.



Now, Borussia Dortmund travel to Hoffenheim on Saturday. Can they topple another German heavyweight?



A stuttering start from Die Borussen returned to winning ways in the victory over Freiburg, and for this clash they welcome back not-going-to-the-Premier-League star Jadon Sancho. Fifth against sixth in the Bundesliga, yes please.

5. Inter vs AC Milan (October 17, 17:00)

Another 4-2 wouldn't go amiss.... | Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

This must have been planned. Perhaps it's reward for slugging it out during the international break? Who knows, but however it's come about, Saturday 10 October is derby day.



Adding even more excitement to what is already an action-packed weekend, Inter host AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina. Host is always a funny word to use for these matches, but y'know what we mean.



Last season's matches were good enough, but this time around, Milan are in red hot form, currently embarking on an 18-game unbeaten run. What's more, they're yet to concede in Serie A this season, whereas Inter have let in six.



We're being spoiled this weekend.

6. Manchester City vs Arsenal (October 17, 17:30)

Friends to foes, although probably still friends anyway. | Getty Images/Getty Images

The master vs the apprentice...again.



So far, Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta are tied at 1-1 when it comes to matches they've faced each other in as managers, although both sides come into this clash in very different situations.



Arteta has invested in his Arsenal squad during the window as he looks to lead them back into the top four, while Manchester City have been hit with injuries up top and fell to a crushing 5-2 defeat in their previous home game.



It was a full 70 months ago since the Gunners last won an away league match against the 'big six', but they may have more chance than ever of rectifying that stat against their defensively uncertain opponents.

7. Real Madrid vs Cadiz (October 17, 17:30)

Madrid saw off Levante 2-0 in their most recent outing | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid are back where they finished last season off, at the top of La Liga. In truth, they never left.



While their four league matches so far this season have resulted in three wins and a draw, there is still the feeling that Madrid haven't hit top gear yet.



Only scoring six goals so far, Saturday is the perfect setting for a floodgates moment that will see them stamp their authority on the division once more. Hosting newly-promoted Cadiz, there could be goals to feast on in this one.

8. Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Women (October 18, 14:30)

Miedema could make WSL history on the weekend | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Sitting pretty atop the Women's Super League table at the moment, Arsenal have a chance to maintain their place in another fiery derby clash on Sunday.



Hosting winless Tottenham at Meadow Park, there are two names supporters will be looking out for in the lineups. Firstly, Vivianna Miedema could become the WSL's all-time leading scorer on 50 goals if she finds the net, while everyone is still waiting for Alex Morgan to make her Spurs bow.



Aside from that, there is the actual game itself, which will be a cracker as always.

9. Tottenham vs West Ham (October 18, 16:30)

Spurs won both league matches last season | NEIL HALL/Getty Images

Will we see Gareth Bale? It's one of the major talking points heading into Sunday afternoon's clash, and let's be honest, the only people not wanting to see Bale back in Premier League action this weekend are West Ham.



The Hammers may not be too concerned about other players since they're doing, believe it or not, quite well. Heading to Leicester before the break, David Moyes' side left with three points and three goals, setting themselves up nicely for another derby.



Granted it's not one of the derbies, but there is no love lost between these two. Can we foresee an upset? Don't forget it was West Ham who became the first away side to win at Spurs' new ground. Never say never, even if Tottenham are looking pretty lethal at the moment.