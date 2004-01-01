Aaron Ramsdale reveals big hope about long-term Arsenal future

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has revealed his ambition to become a Gunners legend and potentially spend the rest of his career in north London.

Ramsdale overcame a sticky start to his Arsenal career following a transfer from Sheffield United worth up to £30m in 2021, initially failing to displace existing starter Bernd Leno.

But he didn’t have to wait too long for his chance and has taken over the club’s number one jersey this season, keeping 12 Premier League clean sheets to jointly lead the goalkeeper standings and put him in contention for the Golden Glove as the Gunners also mount a title challenge.

The 24-year-old signed a long-term contract when he arrived at the Emirates Stadium and has his eye staying for many years more – perhaps even until he is almost 40.

“It was a difficult period moving club to club, even before that going on loan, I never imagined leaving Bournemouth after a year, I never imagined leaving Sheffield United after a year,” he told BBC Sport.

“But [Arsenal] is a place now where I can see myself for 10, 12, 15 years. That’s the aim, that’s the goal…the aim to stay at the top for that amount of time. Hopefully, I’ll never have to leave and I’ll become a real hero and legend at this football club.”

Ramsdale was among several Arsenal players honoured at the London Football Awards on Monday night. He won Goalkeeper of the Year, with captain Martin Odegaard winning Premier League Player of the Year and Bukayo Saka pipping William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli to Young Player of the Year. Mikel Arteta also scooped the Manager of the Year prize.

