Africa?s Richest Man Talks Up Plan to Buy Arsenal (Again)

Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote has again made clear his ambitious plan to purchase Premier League side ​Arsenal in the future.

Dangote, who is Africa’s richest man, has made the same claim no fewer than five times in recent years.

As reported by the ​Mirror, Dangote has had to push back his initial plan to buy the Gunners to allow focus on his current companies. The Nigerian is the 96th wealthiest man in the world with a net worth of approximately $14.4 billion.

Dangote had laid out his intentions two years ago when he said: “We will go after Arsenal from 2020… even if somebody buys, we will still go after it.”

However, delays with the construction of his oil refinery, Dangote Refinery project has seen him push back his plans with construction still taking place in Lagos and not expected to be completed until next year.

As a result, speaking to the David Rubinstein Show for Bloomberg, Dangote said of Arsenal: “It is a team that yes I would like to buy some day but what I keep saying is we have $20 billion worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on.

“I’m trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe some time in 2021 we can. I’m not buying Arsenal right now, I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects, because I’m trying to take the company to the next level.”



The Arsenal board headed by Stan Kroenke have long faced criticism from dissatisfied Arsenal fans as their team continue to struggle to contend for silverware. However, even with Dangote making his intentions clear, it remains to be seen whether Kroenke would be interested in discussing a deal next year, if at all.

Arsenal are currently struggling in the league this year and find themselves in 10th place.