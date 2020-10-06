All Ghanaians to Play in Premier League - Ranked

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal on deadline day as arguably the major transfer deal to occur just prior to the summer window drawing to a close.

All the talk centred around his fee and what he can bring to the table, but he also notably hails from somewhere that has presented the division with some excellent and not so excellent players in the past.

Indeed, Partey comes from the African country of Ghana and will become the 27th player from the nation to feature in the Premier League.

Of course we're going to rank the other 26.

26. Junior Agogo

Back when Wednesday were a top-flight team | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Two appearances for Sheffield Wednesday was all Agogo could muster.

25. Malik Buari

Played three games for Fulham! | Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Went from Fulham to Woking. Says enough, really.

24. Joe Dodoo

Never could cut it with the Foxes | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Made only one Premier League appearance for Leicester, but in fairness that Foxes side were pretty good during the 2015/16 season.

23. Derek Boateng

Yeah, it didn't work out | Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Signed on a free deal by Fulham in 2013, Boateng's Cottagers career was short-lived. Three appearances long.

22. Alex Nyarko

Scored his only Everton goal on his debut | Phil Cole/Getty Images

An Everton fan once ran on the pitch begging Nyarko to stop playing for the club because he was so bad.



He left soon after.

21. Patrick Agyemang

Two Premier League outings was it for Agyemang | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

QPR's spell in the Premier League isn't best remembered, but Agyemang wasn't remembered at all. Played just twice.

20. Richard Kingson

Somehow six foot tall. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

So good for his country, but so bad in the Premier League. Wasn't helped by playing for some pretty terrible Blackpool, Birmingham and Wigan sides, mind.

19. Albert Adomah

Never really got a chance in the top-flight | Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Proven himself to be a more than solid Championship player, when Middlesbrough returned to the Premier League, he didn't get a sniff.

18. Elvis Hammond

What. A. Name. | Phil Cole/Getty Images

He failed to score a goal for Fulham in 11 matches and got jailed for money laundering, but what a name Elvis Hammond is.

17. Baba Rahman

Baba Nahman, didn't work out. | Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Was hot property during his time in Germany, but while Chelsea thought they were the winners in securing his signature, he flopped considerably. Is genuinely still at the club. Really.

16. Quincy Owusu-Abeyie

Quincy had spells at Arsenal and Portsmouth | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Was thought to be the next big thing in north London, but never managed to break into a high flying Arsenal side and had multiple spells away on loan.

15. Lloyd Sam

Sam's time at Charlton was best spent in the lower leagues | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Adored at Charlton during his 120+ appearances for the club, yet all but a small handful came in the Premier League.

14. Nii Lamptey

Featured for both Coventry and Villa in the Prem | Michael Cooper/Getty Images

Never hit the heights after moving from PSV, but still won over supporters during his short spell at Coventry.

13. Emmanuel Frimpong

Made famous by a YouTuber | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Playing for a side like Arsenal must mean you're somewhat decent, right? Yeah, Frimpong was never decent.

12. Kevin-Prince Boateng

Missed a penalty in the 2010 FA Cup final | Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Flopped at Tottenham and was more style over substance at Portsmouth. Enjoyed a more fruitful career after leaving English shores.

11. John Mensah

Tank. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Was never particularly good at Sunderland, but he was part of a side who secured respectable 13th and tenth place finishes in the Premier League.

10. Christian Atsu

Efficient, without being especially amazing. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Was on Chelsea's books for four years before joining Newcastle on an initial loan. Atsu has since gone on to make 118 appearances for the Magpies, scoring eight times.

9. Sulley Muntari

Muntari won the FA Cup with Portsmouth | Clive Rose/Getty Images

So he was absolutely rubbish at Sunderland, but there were moments of talent during his spell with Portsmouth.



Granted his best football came far away from England, but he scored some great goals and was part of the FA Cup winning side.

8. Asamoah Gyan

Gyan scored ten goals in his only full season at Sunderland | Michael Regan/Getty Images

A now hated figure on Wearside, there was a decent enough period where he was well-liked. Well, one season to be exact.



Gyan scored ten Premier League goals during the 2010/11 campaign when Sunderland secured a respectable tenth-place finish, but money came pouring in and Gyan left for the riches of the UAE Pro League.

7. John Paintsil

Very likable character. | Scott Heavey/Getty Images

A Fulham and Premier League icon, Paintsil was never an outstanding defender. He was, however, consistent.



Playing a key role in the Cottagers' 2008/09 season when they finished in seventh place. Famously did a lap of honour after every home match.

6. Jordan Ayew

Ayew works hard, but doesn't score much. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The two brothers have both dabbled in the Premier League, but while Jordan Ayew remains the only one still operating in the top-flight, his inferior goal record means his brother comes up trumps.



Starting out at Aston Villa, Ayew moved to Swansea following relegation but scored just 12 goals in two seasons. Now at Crystal Palace, he had arguably the best English season of his career last term with nine goals, including a Goal of the Season contender.

5. Andre Ayew

Ayew has been a consistent performer for Swansea in both the first and second tiers | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Given his brother has played in the Premier League longer than him, this selection might be deemed unfair. However, even for the 2015/16 season alone, Andre Ayew gets the nod.



A big-money move to West Ham never brought about the desired results, although he still scored nine goals across 43 appearances before returning to Wales.

4. Daniel Amartey

Was a legend at the club having played only five times | Michael Regan/Getty Images

A versatile player who has featured in a few positions for Leicester, the reason for his inclusion so high up on this list is entirely down to him winning a Premier League title.



He only played five matches during that historic season - his first since joining from Copenhagen - but it has him immortalised in Premier League and Leicester folklore forever.



Since then he's made a further 59 outings.

3. Jeffrey Schlupp

Schlupp is on course to have the most Premier League appearances as Ghanaian | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Second only behind a certain Chelsea midfielder in having the most Premier League outings for a player from Ghana, Schlupp follows suit from his fellow countryman above in having lifted a Premier League title in his career.



His 24 appearances that season were far more important, while he's since gone on to prove his worth as a reliable left-back for Crystal Palace. Also has 11 goals in the top-flight.

2. Tony Yeboah

That celebration! | Phil Cole/Getty Images

An iconic figure in English football history for scoring some absolute thunderbastards from midfield, while Yeboah's time with Leeds never yielded any silverware, he still won over the hearts of so many on these shores.



He top scored in both his full seasons with the club, including two hat-tricks in his time at Elland Road. Apart from scoring some superb goals, he was also an excellent all round midfielder who pushed Leeds into European competition for the second season running in 1995.

1. Michael Essien

A true Premier League great. | Phil Cole/Getty Images

No other player comes close to Essien in this list. Over 250 outings for Chelsea - 168 in the Premier League - the midfielder is not just the greatest Ghanaian to play in the division, but one of the finest Africans to grace English football.



Winner of eight trophies from his time with the Blues, two of which were league titles, he was an integral cog in Jose Mourinho's magnificent side of the 2005/06 campaign.



Also scored a handful of cracking goals during his time.