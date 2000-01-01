All of the Premier League Golden Boot Winning Seasons - Ranked

While Premier League stars from past and present will regurgitate the same old saying that 'the team is the only thing that matters', we all know that's not true.





Players - in particular forwards - care greatly about personal accolades, about being the absolute best of the bunch, and that's what makes them so bloody brilliant. If they really only cared about the team, then they wouldn't be the superstars we all fell in love with.





Therefore, perhaps the greatest prize a Premier League player can win as an individual come the end of a long and arduous season is the Golden Boot. Some of the world's best and brightest have picked up the accolade since the Premier League's inception, while there have also been some surprise entries that have simply been to good to ignore.





With that in mind, we've tasked ourselves with the difficult job of ranking every Premier League Golden Boot-winning season. Here goes...





27. 1997/98 - Michael Owen, Chris Sutton & Dion Dublin





Owen scored an equal-best 18 goals over the course of the campaign

Absolutely nobody likes a joint Golden Boot winner. Not one single soul.





Even fewer people seemingly like Michael Owen and Chris Sutton these days, but they did enjoy a great season in 1997/98 along with their Homes Under the Hammer pal Dion Dublin.





The three strikers scored 18 goals each, with Owen taking Liverpool to third, Sutton leading Blackburn to sixth and Dublin finishing a respectable 11th with Coventry City.





26. 2008/09 - Nicolas Anelka





Anelka scored 19 goals in the Premier League in 2008/09

Arguably one of the most underrated Premier League players of a generation, Anelka was a mighty fine attacker in his day. In 2008/09, he won the golden boot having scored just 19 goals - which isn't great - but he still managed more than the next best; two guys who goes by the names of Cristiano Ronaldo and Steven Gerrard.





Chelsea finished third that season, seven points off title winners Manchester United, despite having scored and conceded the exact same amount as the Red Devils.





It's all about timing, eh?





25. 1998/99 - Dwight Yorke, Michael Owen & Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink





Dwight Yorke won the Premier League title and Golden Boot in 1998/99

Another trio of winners scoring exactly 18 goals, the 1998/99 Golden Boot race was just as boring as the year before.





Dwight Yorke did grab the Premier League title in his first season with Manchester United, but Liverpool's Owen arguably had the best campaign of the three top scorers, achieving his total in fewer games.





24. 2018/19 - Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah & Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang





Mane also won the Champions League alongside teammate Mohamed Salah

You may have noticed a theme by now. Joint winners suck.





This trio of Premier League Golden Boot-winning stars were slightly better than the previous entries, scoring 22 goals each. Aubameyang's Arsenal finished fifth, while Mane and Salah's Liverpool finished a gut-wrenching second yet again.





Out of the three, Mane enjoyed the best overall campaign and went on to win the Champions League later in the season.





23. 1992/93 - Teddy Sheringham





Sheringham won the first ever Premier League Golden Boot

It may not have been the most remarkable of seasons, but Sheringham can always say he won the first ever Premier League Golden Boot.





Scoring 22 goals in 41 games in the inaugural Premier League campaign - back when there used to be 22 teams - Teddy technically played for both Tottenham and Nottingham Forest during 1992/93, although he joined Spurs having scored just one league goal for the Midlands club.





The English striker also managed nine assists but was still massively overshadowed by the performances of Eric Cantona and Alan Shearer.





22. 2006/07 - Didier Drogba





Drogba won his first of two Golden Boot awards in 2006/07

Almost pushing Chelsea to another league title with his dominant performances for the Blues, Drogba and his teammates narrowly missed out to Manchester United in 2006/07.





20 goals in 36 games was a decent return for the Ivory Coast forward, although the fact that Blackburn's Benni McCarthy came in second place with 18 goals perhaps suggests he didn't face the greatest of competition.





21. 2010/11 - Dimitar Berbatov & Carlos Tevez





Berbatov and Tevez tied for the Golden Boot in 2010/11

Not only did Manchester United and City compete for the Premier League title, they did the same for the Golden Boot. While the title eventually ended up at Old Trafford, the award for the league's top scorer was shared on both sides of Manchester.





Berbatov and Tevez both bagged 20 goals for their respective sides, but the Bulgarian had the more devastating campaign - scoring three separate hat-tricks that included a five-goal haul in a 7-1 thrashing of Blackburn.





Unsurprisingly, both Tevez and Berbatov led the line in the PFA Team of the Year.





20. 2000/01 - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink





Hasselbaink scored 23 goals in the Premier League in 2000/01

Despite finishing the league as top scorer with 23 goals - four more than anyone else - Hasselbaink couldn't break into the PFA Team of the Year in 2000/01, perfectly summing up the incompetence of the Premier League's decision making.





He also failed to win a single Player of the Month award, even though he grabbed an equal-third nine assists in the league as well.





Well Jimmy, at least we appreciate your greatness.





19. 2015/16 - Harry Kane





Kane won the Golden Boot despite Premier League heartbreak

Come the end of the 2015/16 season, absolutely nobody was talking about Harry Kane's remarkable campaign. Instead, and rightly so, they were discussing Leicester's incredible 5000/1 Premier League title triumph.





Despite being in the running for a first Premier League title, Spurs eventually finished third, but Kane can still hold his head up high following a 25-goal haul.





However, Leicester pulled off the underdog story of the millennium, so who really cares?





18. 2001/02 - Thierry Henry





Henry won his first Golden Boot in 2001/02

Spoiler alert: Henry won four Premier League Golden Boot awards in five seasons. Yes, really.





Winning his first of four in 2001/02, the Frenchman scored 24 goals in 33 games to help Arsenal to another Premier League title. His compatriot Robert Pires bagged the most assists with 15 and together they dominated England.





Arguably, Henry's 2001/02 season could have ranked higher, but we kind of have to give someone else a chance.





17. 1996/97 - Alan Shearer





Alan Shearer scored 25 league goals in his first season at Newcastle

The two top scorers during the 1996/97 season were Match of the Day chums Alan Shearer and Ian Wright for Newcastle and Arsenal respectively. Much to the annoyance of the former Crystal Palace forward, his new friend beat him to the buzzer with 25 goals in total.





It was Shearer's debut season with his boyhood club having signed in the summer and he guided Newcastle to second place, as well as picking up the PFA Player of the Year award.





The striker scored a famous 15-minute hat-trick late on against Leicester during the season, overturning a 3-1 deficit and picking up a crucial three points for the Magpies.





16. 2012/13 - Robin van Persie





Van Persie helped United to the title with 26 goals

Having just planted a pretty large and sharp knife in the back of Arsenal supporters across the world, Van Persie made his move to Manchester United in 2012.





Doing typical RVP stuff, the Dutchman scored 26 goals to help the Red Devils to yet another Premier League title during Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge at Old Trafford.





Big goals weren't a problem for the forward either as Van Persie netted a 92nd-minute winner in the Manchester Derby at the Etihad, as well as scoring one of the goals of the season - that famous thumping volley against Aston Villa.





15. 2014/15 - Sergio Aguero





Aguero became the second Argentine to win the award in 2014/15

Believe it or not, Aguero has only ever won the Golden Boot once in the Premier League. Ridiculous, right?





Ironically, this was also one of the few years in recent history that Man City didn't win the Premier League title, despite Aguero scoring 26 goals and registering eight assists for the Sky Blues. While this was arguably the forward's greatest individual season, he somehow didn't win Player of the Year, nor did he make the PFA Team of the Year.





Well done Premier League, you're officially the kings of cock-ups.





14. 2004/05 - Thierry Henry





Henry scored 25 goals as Arsenal finished second in the Premier League

While Arsenal were firmly in the shadow of Jose Mourinho's staggering Chelsea side, Henry did his best to carry the Gunners through the pain. They may have finished second - 12 points behind the Blues - but Henry scored a whopping 25 goals, 12 more than any other Chelsea player.





The 2004/05 season wasn't even Henry's best in an Arsenal shirt, which says an awful lot about how bloody brilliant the Frenchman was.





13. 2011/12 - Robin van Persie





Van Persie enjoyed his best season in an Arsenal shirt in 2011/12

Rewinding to before Van Persie lodged the aforementioned large and sharp knife into Arsenal's back, you'd have to say that at least the Dutchman went out with a bang at the Emirates.





Despite the Gunners finishing a staggering 19 points behind Manchester City and United during the famous 'Aguerooooo' season, RVP scored 30 goals for Arsenal, scooping the PFA Player of the Year award in the process.





The forward scored a superb hat-trick during a 5-3 away day derby victory against Chelsea - a match that would have been the game of the season if it wasn't for Aguero's antics on the final day.





12. 2016/17 - Harry Kane





Kane scored four hat-tricks in the 2016/17 season

Another year of Premier League heartbreak for Spurs, another season of excellent performances from Harry Kane. You have to feel sorry for the fella.





29 goals in 30 games, four hat-tricks - including a four-goal display in a 6-1 win over reigning champions Leicester - and a place in the PFA Team of the Year still wasn't good enough for any team silverware, but the England international at least has another Golden Boot on his mantelpiece.





Kane still boasts the best goal-to-game ratio of any Golden Boot-winning season due to his efforts in 2016/17, and it was arguably the campaign that defined him as one of the best strikers in world football.





11. 2002/03 - Ruud van Nistelrooy





Van Nistelrooy's only Golden Boot came in 2002/03

Interrupting Henry's Golden Boot dominance for just the one season, another one of the Premier League's most underappreciated forwards - Van Nistelrooy - scooped the award in 2002/03.





The Dutchman scored 25 goals to help Manchester United to a hard-fought title win, eventually getting the better of reigning champions Arsenal - although Henry was arguably still the best player that season as well.





10. 2005/06 - Thierry Henry





Henry won a record fourth Golden Boot in 2005/06

He's back again. We just can't keep him away.





Despite scoring 27 goals in 32 games - winning a record fourth Golden Boot as a result - Arsenal still finished fourth in the Premier League, 24 points off title winners Chelsea. The Frenchman put in countless breathtaking displays, single-handedly carrying the Gunners for the majority of the season.





It was perhaps the last time Arsenal fans got to see his brilliance in full flight, with Henry leaving in 2007 following a season of frustrating and repetitive injuries prior to his departure.





9. 1995/96 - Alan Shearer





Shearer has scored a record 260 Premier League goals

In his final season with Blackburn, Shearer sure as hell didn't hold back. Before securing a move to boyhood club Newcastle at the end of the campaign, there was still time for one more Golden Boot-winning season for the attacker.





Despite the 1995/96 season being the first Premier League season with just 20 teams, this didn't harm Shearer's goalscoring return, with the striker bagging 31 goals in 35 games. Rovers finished seventh in the league and Shearer scored no less than five hat-tricks over the course of the campaign.





The end of an era at Ewood Park.





8. 2009/10 - Didier Drogba





Drogba won his second Golden Boot in 2009/10

Drogba can do no wrong in the eyes of most Chelsea fans and he could certainly do no wrong in front of goal during the 2009/10 season. The Ivorian's Golden Boot-winning performances were also crowned with a Premier League title, as the Blues edged out Manchester United by a single point.





29 goals in 32 games was by far and away Drogba's best return in a Chelsea shirt, beating his previous Golden Boot effort by nine goals. The Blues also became the first team to score 100 goals in a single Premier League campaign.





James Milner won the PFA Young Player of the Year during this season as well...boy do we feel old now.





7. 1993/94 - Andy Cole





Cole scored 34 goals for Newcastle in 1993/94

Considering Newcastle were playing second division football the season prior, what Cole and Co. achieved with the Magpies in 1993/94 was nothing short of remarkable.





Newcastle managed an incredible third-place finish with Cole scoring 34 goals - the equal-most ever in a Premier League season. Admittedly, the forward played 40 games as there were 22 teams in the division at that time, but this hardly detracts from the scintillating goalscoring form the future Manchester United man was showcasing.





While Cole went onto achieve great things at Old Trafford, this season was the only time during his career where he scored more than 20 goals in a single league campaign.





6. 1999/00 - Kevin Phillips





Phillips also won the European Golden Shoe during the 1999/00 season

Similarly to their north east rivals Newcastle in 1993/94, Sunderland boasted the Golden Boot winner in their first season back in the Premier League in 1999/00. That man was Kevin Phillips, who scored a staggering 30 goals in 36 games to scoop the personal accolade, while also pushing the Black Cats to seventh in the league.





Phillips also secured the European Golden Shoe as a result of his insane goalscoring record, netting 13 more Premier League goals than Henry, 11 more than Andy Cole and seven more than Shearer.





Whatever juice Phillips was drinking at the turn of the century, he needs to bottle it.





5. 2017/18 - Mohamed Salah





Salah returned to the Premier League with Liverpool in 2017

Returning to the Premier League in search of redemption, not even the most ardent 'next year is going to be our year' Liverpool fans could have predicted the brilliance of Salah's debut season at Anfield.





The Egyptian won the Golden Boot despite Liverpool finishing fourth, breaking the record for the most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season (32). The nation was swept with Salah fever and the winger has gone from strength to strength under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage since.





£34m well spent.





4. 1994/95 - Alan Shearer





Blackburn won the Premier League title in 1994/95

Matching Andy Cole's 34-goal tally from the previous season, Shearer won his first ever Golden Boot as he propelled Blackburn to a famous and unexpected Premier League title in 1994/95.





Shearer's partnership with Chris Sutton was in full flow and the former even managed 13 assists during the campaign on top of his incredible goal tally.





Unsurprisingly, Shearer won PFA Player of the Year, while Blackburn boss Kenny Dalglish earned the managerial equivalent. The Rovers striker would go on to become the Premier League's top scorer of all time with 260 goals and carve his name into English football folklore,.





3. 2013/14 - Luis Suarez





Suarez scored a then record 31 goals in a single 38-game Premier League season

If we ignore the Steven Gerrard slip and the haunting memories of 'Crystanbul' for a minute, we can focus more clearly on what an unbelievable season the Premier League's bad boy Suarez enjoyed in 2013/14.





31 goals was the then record tally in a 38-game Premier League season, while the Liverpool forward also bagged the Player of the Year award and the European Golden Shoe.





Perhaps the best exhibition of his brilliance was a 5-1 home victory against Norwich in which Suarez scored two of the most spectacular goals in Liverpool's Premier League history, finishing the game with a four-goal haul.





2. 2003/04 - Thierry Henry





Henry helped Arsenal to the Premier League title in 2003/04

The word invincible both describes Arsenal's Premier League title run and the performances of Thierry Henry in 2003/04.





The Frenchman scored 30 goals - eight more than anybody else - as the Gunners went a whole league season undefeated, while the forward also won the European Golden Shoe and Player of the Year award.





Henry and Co. were literally unstoppable over the course of the campaign and he showcased some of the best individual performances the world has ever seen. The Premier League has never quite witnessed anyone like Henry since his departure, and we may never see that level of swagger and flair again.





1. 2007/08 - Cristiano Ronaldo





Ronaldo scored a staggering 31 goals for Manchester United that season in the Premier League

The best of the best, of course it was Cristiano Ronaldo.





31 goals in 34 games, the PFA Player of the Year award, the Golden Boot, the European Golden Shoe, the Premier League title, the Champions League trophy...what more do you bloody well want?





This has to go down as one of the best seasons of all time from any individual, and not just in the Premier League. The attacker was unstoppable, continually setting new standards at Old Trafford, only to surpass them the very next game.





Simply stunning.



