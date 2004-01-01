Teams
Premier League
Liverpool FC
Manchester City FC
Nottingham Forest FC
Chelsea FC
Arsenal FC
Aston Villa FC
Tottenham Hotspur FC
Brighton and Hove Albion FC
Fulham FC
AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United FC
Brentford FC
Manchester United FC
West Ham United FC
Leicester City FC
Everton FC
Crystal Palace FC
Ipswich Town FC
Southampton FC
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forums
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Arne Slot surpasses Premier League legends with latest Liverpool win
Tweet
Liverpool's 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen saw Arne Slot topple another record.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Just when you thought you couldn't love him more
06 Nov 13:59 - Luis Anaconda, 129 views 7 replies
Im still not buying into this Scouse dream just yet.
06 Nov 12:52 - 7sisters, 138 views 12 replies
Although the below reminds me of one thing for PSRB
05 Nov 19:11 - Luis Anaconda, 98 views 4 replies
Easy to say, coming from me, but Newcastle ccan go and **** themselves
05 Nov 19:00 - Peter, 165 views 4 replies
So PSG are apparently going to offer us 80 million for Saliba
04 Nov 17:55 - Peter, 656 views 31 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards