Arsenal agree to loan Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Roma

Arsenal have agreed to loan utility man Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Serie A giants Roma for the rest of the season.

Having attempted to push through a move in the summer before being convinced to stay at the Emirates Stadium, Maitland-Niles has been unable to establish himself in head coach Mikel Arteta's plans this season.

The 24-year-old has made just 11 appearances and has not played since the 4-0 defeat away to Liverpool on 20 November.

90min revealed last week that Arteta would not stand in the midfielder's way if the player was presented with a suitable opportunity and the manager recently confirmed there would be January outgoings on loan. It is Jose Mourinho's Roma who have made their move for Maitland-Niles.

The Giallorossi had wanted to take the Arsenal academy product on loan with an option to buy, but according to The Athletic, the Gunners were only open to a straight loan - a compromise that Roma accepted.

The player is now expected to undergo a medical in the UK within the next two days, with personal terms agreed.

Aside from game time, one of Maitland-Niles' main gripes at Arsenal has been being used out of position at full-back, rather than in his preferred central midfield role. Mourinho is understood to be willing to give him the opportunity to operate centrally.

Sources close to Arsenal also say there have been enquiries from a number of Premier League clubs in recent days about the player’s availability. However, a move to the Italian capital to link up with Mourinho and compatriots Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham is now his priority.

After a very promising start to the new season, Roma are currently in sixth place in Serie A - six points off the top four which was the target for Mourinho going into the campaign.