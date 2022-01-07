Arsenal charged over player behaviour following Man City clash

Arsenal have been charged by the FA over failure to control their players during their hot-tempered Premier League clash with Manchester City on New Year’s Day.

The Gunners were beaten by a late stoppage time goal from Rodri and had felt aggrieved when they were not awarded a penalty when Martin Odegaard was challenged by Ederson in the first half.

Arsenal still led but were incensed when a VAR review later resulted in City getting a penalty that allowed them to equalise. Moments later, centre-back Gabriel was dismissed for a second yellow card, with ugly scenes ensuing as tempers boiled over.

Gabriel sarcastically applauded the referee for his second yellow, which came just minutes after he was cautioned by referee Stuart Attwell for dissent following the award of City's penalty, and a number of players did not hide their frustration towards the situation.

The FA charge relates to that moment in the game, with a statement reading: “It is alleged that Arsenal FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 59th minute and the club has until Friday [07/01/22] to respond.”

The game was also marred by ugly scenes at the end, with Rodri celebrating his dramatic winner in front of the home fans. A number of projectiles then rained down on the pitch.

Travelling supporters set off blue flares at the end of the game, which led to additional objects being thrown between the rival groups of fans, while one supporter also made their way on to the pitch.

The Gunners are also expected to face an investigation over failure to control their supporters as a result.

