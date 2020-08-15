Arsenal Confirm Immediate Departure of Head of Football Raul Sanllehi

Arsenal have announced that head of football Raul Sanllehi has left the club, to be replaced by current managing director Vinai Venkatesham.

The Spaniard only joined the Gunners back in 2018 and was responsible for the record signing of Nicolas Pepe - which is currently the subject of an investigation over fears that the club overpaid Lille for the winger's services.

Sanllehi's departure was confirmed in a statement posted on the club's website.

We are announcing today that head of football Raul Sanllehi is leaving the club and Vinai Venkatesham, our current managing director, will lead us going forward. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 15, 2020

"Raul has made a big contribution during his time with us and will always be part of the Arsenal family. We thank him for all his hard work and expertise and wish him every future success," a statement on behalf of Arsenal owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment read.

“We have no doubt that Vinai is the right person to take the club forward. He has shown outstanding leadership during the current crisis and is held in high regard internally and externally. We know everyone will rally round him so we can move forward successfully.”

Sanllehi appears to leave the club on good terms, releasing a statement of his own thanking the Gunners.

"I'm proud and pleased with the contribution I’ve made at Arsenal over the past three years, and look forward to enjoying the club’s future success. Arsenal is a true footballing institution," he stated.

"I am proud to have been part of its history and I thank Stan and Josh Kroenke for this opportunity. Working with Vinai, we have built a top team for the future. Mikel has made an extremely positive impact since his arrival and has formed a strong team with our technical director, Edu.

His replacement, Venkatesham, revealed his delight at news saying: "I am thankful to Stan, Josh and the rest of the Arsenal Board for their trust in me. I will miss working closely with my colleague and friend Raul, but I am looking forward to this new challenge."