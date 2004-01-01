Arsenal enquire about Diego Costa free transfer

Arsenal have reached out to free agent striker Diego Costa to gauge his interest in a possible transfer.

Costa left Atletico Mineiro earlier this month after just six months with the club and is currently on the lookout for a new side.

He has received interest from both Brazil and Spain, but according to Goal in Brazil, Arsenal have also reached out to see whether the 33-year-old would be interested in a return to the Premier League in the coming weeks.

Imagine.

Costa built a reputation as a real pantomime villain in England during his time with Chelsea, and Arsenal were one of the sides to face his wrath most fiercely.

It was in a meeting between the two sides in September 2015 that Costa really introduced himself to Arsenal. After a particularly handsy clash with Laurent Koscielny went unpunished, Costa then got into it with centre-back partner Gabriel Paulista and watched as the Brazilian was sent off.

Costa also barged into Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but somehow managed to avoid the second yellow card that would have seen him dismissed as well.

As far as this transfer goes, there is no mention of Costa's response to Arsenal's enquiry. He is currently on holiday in Spain and keen to enjoy himself before having a real think about his future.

Sao Paulo hope to convince Costa to stay in Brazil, while he has also received an offer from La Liga side Cadiz.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new striker as they prepare for a summer which could see them lose all three senior forwards currently in their squad.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was exiled before the Africa Cup of Nations after repeated disciplinary breaches saw him stripped of the captaincy, while Alexandre Lacazette is approaching the end of his contract and Eddie Nketiah plans to leave when his deal expires in the summer as well.

The Gunners' main focus is on Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina, but the Serbia international is not particularly keen on heading to the Emirates Stadium as he wants to join a side who can offer guaranteed Champions League football. 90min understands Vlahovic is in no rush to decide his future.