Arsenal Eye Move for Newcastle United Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman

​ Arsenal are said to be interested in highly-rated Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.





23-year-old Woodman is an Under-20 World Cup winner with England, and has spent this season on loan as Swansea City’s first-choice keeper in the Championship. His youth career was split between Crystal Palace and his current owners Newcastle, who he joined in 2013 when his father was the club’s goalkeeping coach.

Apart from the senior team, Woodman has appeared for England multiple times at every age-group, and his godfather is the Three Lions’ manager Gareth Southgate.

According to a report by ​The Chronicle, the Gunners want further competition for the team’s Number one Bernd Leno, whose current backup is Argentinian shot-stopper Emiliano Martínez.

​Premier League rivals ​Tottenham and ​Everton are also said to have expressed interest in the in-form loanee.

The goalkeeper has just one year left on his current contract at St. James’ Park, although he’ll likely want out with Slovakian international Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow seen as having the first and second spots sewn up.

However, ​Swansea could yet make their loan move for the keeper a permanent one. The Championship side have made known their desire to hold on to the impressive youngster, and would much more likely offer him regular game time than either Arsenal or his current employers ​Newcastle.

Swansea’s manager, and former England under-17 boss, Steve Cooper admitted recently that “we'd all love Freddie to stay for longer than the season.

“Whether that's possible, we'll have a look in the summer.

Assessing whether Woodman himself would wish to stay on at Swansea, Cooper came across hopeful.

“I think he’d definitely like to. The affection the fans have shown Freddie, I think he really feels it and likes to show it back because it's mutual.”

The decision for Woodman to make is between first-team football or playing in the top-flight. Swansea are exceedingly unlikely to gain promotion, as the