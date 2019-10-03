Arsenal Identify Odsonne Edouard as Potential Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Replacement

​Arsenal are understood to have identified Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and since he has shown no sign of wanting to renew, it is thought that Arsenal are prepared to sell him for somewhere ​close to the €55m mark.

Given ​Aubameyang's goals have been vital to the team in recent seasons, losing him would come as a huge blow - meaning ​Arsenal are keen to find a suitable replacement. According to ​The Mirror, Edouard could be that man.

The Frenchman has scored 27 goals and contributed 19 assists in all competitions this season, and that form has attracted interest from plenty of sides.

Both ​Leicester City and ​Everton are named as potential suitors, and a source has confirmed to 90min that ​Chelsea scouts have been hugely impressed by Edouard this season.

Forcing their way to the front of the queue may not be easy for Arsenal, who are facing the prospect of missing out on both the ​Champions League and Europa League next season, but the Gunners know just how much important replacing Aubameyang will be.

Both ​Barcelona and ​Inter have been heavily linked with the Gabon international, while ​Chelsea have again been ​revealed to be sniffing around Aubameyang on their Europe-wide search for a new striker.

If Aubameyang does leave, Edouard is one of several names who will be considered, and bringing him down to England may not be too difficult as it has been confirmed to 90min that the ​22-year-old is keen on experiencing life in the Premier League.

Celtic rebuffed any interest in January in the hope of keeping him until the summer, and it appears as though there will be plenty of sides trying to finally lure Edouard away from Celtic Park at the end of the season.

