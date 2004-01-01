Arsenal in the 2010s - How Much Do You Remember?

Under Mikel Arteta, things are starting to look brighter at Arsenal.





The last decade, in truth, haven't been the kindest to the club - domestic cup successes aside - and fans of this once giant of English football will be the first to admit that the Gunners are no longer sitting proudly on the pedestal that Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, among others, had plonked them on at the start of the century.





But no matter the heartache, Arsenal's supporters are known for sticking through their club through thick and thin. The question is, have you been absorbing what you've seen over the last 10 years, or have things been passing you by without you even noticing?





There's only one way to find out - take 90min's quickfire quiz of the decade and see just how well you know Arsenal...



