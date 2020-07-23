Arsenal Launch 2020/21 adidas Home Kit & Confirm New Squad Numbers

Arsenal have officially launched their new adidas home shirt for the 2020/21 season, which pays tribute to the Gunners’ ‘Art Deco’ period in the 1930s and 1940s.





Arsenal won five league titles in the 1930s alone and the new design is specifically a nod to the geometric club crest that used from 1936 until 1949.





The chevron graphic that feature on the main body of the shirt is inspired by the ‘A’ within, while it is also a nod to the layout of the tiling on the floors of the East Stand’s iconic marble halls at Highbury, Arsenal’s iconic home until 2006 when the Emirates Stadium was opened.





The darker shade of red celebrate Arsenal’s heritage, a colour synonymous with the Gunners DNA.





Arsenal will wear the new 2020/21 home kit for the first time on Sunday 26 July for the final game of the 2019/20 campaign. It will also be on display when Mikel Arteta’s team face Chelsea in a London derby FA Cup final at Wembley on 1 August a week later.





It is immediately available for fans to purchase from various sports and fashion retailers, including the adidas online store and Arsenal’s club and online stores.





The authentic jersey is also packed full of adidas technology, such as HEAT.RDY – KEEP COOL for dryness and comfort, ensuring that while it is a tribute to the glorious past it is also prime for the modern demands of professional sport.





Even the replica version offers similar benefits to help wearers feel cool and comfortable.





As part of the kit launch, Arsenal have also announced new squad numbers for next season, including a new wearer of the number seven shirt.





Home-grown star Bukayo Saka will take seven next season, having worn 77 in his breakout year. French defender William Saliba will wear number four following his loan at former club Saint-Etienne. That shirt has been vacated by Mohamed Elneny, who will have 25 instead.





Saka will, however, continue to wear 77 for the remaining two games of this season.





