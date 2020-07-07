Arsenal Launch Appeal Over Eddie Nketiah Red Card Against Leicester

Arsenal have launched an appeal against the red card issued to Eddie Nketiah during Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Leicester at the Emirates Stadium.





The striker was given his marching orders just four minutes after coming on as a substitute for Alexandre Lacazette. The Gunners then failed to hold on to their lead following the sending off, conceding through Jamie Vardy's 84th-minute equaliser.





? "I'm extremely proud of our team and the way we played against this type of opposition with how dominant we were in the first half. But clearly, we should've gone three or four-nil up and killed the game. That's what you have to do with this type of opposition."#ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/pTgHsmw7O8 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 7, 2020

Nketiah was initially shown just a yellow card by referee Christopher Kavanagh, but VAR reviewed the decision and instructed Kavanagh to view his pitch side monitor. After a brief consultation, the match official upgraded the punishment to a red card.





As confirmed by Goal, Arsenal have since opted to appeal the decision, knowing that the ban can't be extended further if their appeal fails given that the initial decision was a yellow card followed by VAR intervention.





Arsenal are appealing on the grounds of wrongful decision, as well as excessive punishment. Therefore, if their wrongful decision claim is overlooked, then there is still a chance of the ban being reduced.





Speaking after the game, Mikel Arteta expressed his anger with the decision: “With the red card, he doesn't see the player and you have to know that he is a young kid,” said Arsenal’s head coach. "But if that is a red card then Leicester have to play with 10 men after 42 minutes. That has to be a red card as well.





Nketiah has scored four goals in all competitions for Arsenal this seaon

"If we review incidents of that type, we review them all. It has to be something equal for everybody because it changes the game completely. If Eddie is a red card, then for sure the other one is a red card."





As it stands, Nketiah is set to miss the Gunners' next three fixtures, three crucial clashes in regards to Arsenal's season. He will be absent for the Premier League clashes against Tottenham and Liverpool, as well as the club's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.





For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!



