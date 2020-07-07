Arsenal Launch Stylish adidas Pre-Match Range for 2020/21 Season

Arsenal have launched a new pre-match range for the 2020/21 season, including a pre-match shirt, warm top and anthem jacket, all designed by adidas.





Both the pre-match shirt and warm top, which will typically be worn out on the pitch during warm-up routines before kick-off, feature a bold dark red design graphic. Primary sponsor Emirates features on the front, while ‘Arsenal’ and is repeatedly printed down the sleeves.





SHOP NOW: Keep an eye on Arsenal Direct for new Arsenal items!





The pre-match shirt and warm top are also both made with recycled polyester, helping to save resources and decrease emissions.





The anthem jacket will be worn prior to kick-off when the team walks out onto the pitch and is monochrome red. The adidas logo, trademark stripes Arsenal badge are all in red, giving the jacket a classy look with subtle detail.





Bukayo Saka, fresh from his new contract, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sead Kolasinac all modelled the anthem jacket to launch it on the club’s official Instagram feed. David Luiz, meanwhile, donned the warm-up gear.





All three items from the 2020/21 pre-match range are made with adidas’ Aeroready technology, which absorbs moisture and helps keep the wearer dry.





For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!



