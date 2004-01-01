Arsenal Legend Jens Lehmann in Contention to Become Dundee United Boss

Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann has entered the race to become the new coach of Dundee United, and he is being strongly considered for the role by the Scottish club.





The Terrors announced the departure of previous boss Robbie Neilson on Sunday evening, who, having successfully led his former side to promotion back to the Scottish Premier League this season, opted to then join newly-relegated Hearts in what was a surprise move.





Lehmann is keen to get into the managerial game

And with Dundee United now hunting for a new boss to steer them through their first year back in the Scottish top flight, the surprising name of Jens Lehmann is being banded around as a potential front runner for the job, as reported by the Evening Telegraph.





The 50-year-old recently accepted a role as an advisor at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, as he aimed to guide them through the coronavirus outbreak and to the end of the current campaign. But the legendary shot-stopper is keen to get a foot on the managerial ladder, and he is believed to see Dundee as the perfect starting point in his career.





Lehmann, who was part of Arsenal's famous 'Invincibles' team of the 2003/04 season, had previously worked with the Gunners as a first-team coach, but he left the club upon Unai Emery's arrival in 2018. That stint at the Emirates Stadium was followed by a three-month spell as the assistant coach at German outfit FC Augsburg, where he was subsequently sacked along with rest of the coaching staff.





Lehmann was part of the 'Invincibles' Arsenal side of 2003/04

And with all of this experience in the bank, the former Germany international is prepared to take the reins at Dundee, and help them to successfully avoid relegation in their return to the SPFL.





Dundee were top of the Scottish Championship when the season was brought to a halt, and the clubs came to an agreement to end the campaign prematurely, handing the title to the league leaders.



