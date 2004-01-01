Arsenal linked with trio of strikers after Dusan Vlahovic rejection

Arsenal are thought to be monitoring at least three other strikers, with Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic now expected to stay in Serie A and join Juventus instead.

The Gunners had been keen on the young Serbian, who has scored 38 times in Serie A in little over a season and a half since the start of 2020/21, but must now turn their attention elsewhere.

Juventus and Fiorentina are in talks over a proposed €60m deal. Despite Arsenal’s willingness to make an offer, it is the player’s preference to join Juve and personal terms are all but agreed.

The Evening Standard report that Arsenal have eyes on alternatives such as Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak and Lille’s Jonathan David.

Calvert-Lewin is already proven in the Premier League, scoring 13 times in the league in 2019/20 and 16 in 2020/21. The 24-year-old also netted three in three to begin the current season until a broken toe ruled him out of action until just recently.

Isak was tipped for greatness when he joined Borussia Dortmund at the age of just 17 five years ago. Things didn’t work out for him in Germany but a loan at Willem II reminded the world of his potential and he been getting better and better since moving to Spain in 2019.

David, meanwhile, is part of a bright generation of Canadian talent. The 22-year-old won Ligue 1 with Lille last season and has already bettered his goal tally in all competitions so far in 2021/22. He has previously played in the Europa League for Gent and also has Champions League experience.

Arsenal’s need for a striker stems from the expected departure of former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, as well in France and Italy.

Alexandre Lacazette is also on course to leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

