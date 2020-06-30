Arsenal Offered Out of Favour Inter Midfielder Christian Eriksen

Arsenal have been offered the opportunity to sign out of favour Inter midfielder Christian Eriksen in a cut price deal just ten months after he departed rivals Tottenham for San Siro.

Eriksen spent seven years with the Gunners' north London rivals before rejecting a new contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in order to secure a move elsewhere.

Eriksen spent seven years with Tottenham | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Denmark midfielder joined Inter in January 2020, but has since fallen down the pecking order under Antonio Conte.

Eriksen has started just three Serie A matches this season and according to ESPN, numerous Premier League clubs have been made aware of his availability.

Arsenal are one of said sides and the Gunners have been informed that the midfielder would be open to a move to the Emirates, despite the fact he spent the majority of his professional career with their north London rivals.

Eriksen was part of the Tottenham side that reached the 2019 Champions League final | MB Media/Getty Images

Eriksen made 305 appearances for Spurs after joining from Ajax in 2013, scoring 69 goals and providing a further 89 assists. However, Tottenham have 'privately ruled out' re-signing their former player.

Inter paid £17m to bring the 28-year-old to Serie A ten months ago and he put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal upon signing for the club. However, he could be made available for as little as £12m.

In October, Eriksen responded to his lack of game time, stating [via Goal]: "I don't want to sit on the bench. I hope this isn't the coach's or the club's intention."

Inter director Giuseppe has confirmed the club will address the player's future in January, hinting that an exit could be on the cards.

"Christian is acting like a professional but in January we’ll decide about his future," said Marotta. "There are no advanced talks with any club at the moment, we’ll see in the next few weeks.

“Conte has answered exhaustively about him. We must not detain a player if he asks to be transferred.”