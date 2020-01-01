Arsenal Outraged by Barcelona's Attempts to Unsettle Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

​Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a wanted man. And he's wanted by Barcelona. And when Barcelona come knocking, they seldom don't get what they want.



La Blaugrana are doing their best to land the striker they believe will bang in the goals for the coming years - Arsenal captain Aubameyang. But in the north London club's opinion, the Catalan giants are not being particularly discrete in their attempts to unsettle the clinical forward.

Spanish outlets ran several stories labelling Aubameyang as unhappy at the Emirates Stadium, and suggested that the 30-year-old was ready to swap London for the sandy shores of Catalonia.

But Arsenal are not prepared to resign themselves to losing their Gabonese superstar without a fight, and ​the Daily Star reports that the hierarchy is furious at Barça's obvious intentions to cause disruption between Aubameyang and his current employers.





The former ​Borussia Dortmund man has insisted he is happy to remain at Arsenal however, and his performances certainly support these claims. The hitman has bagged 17 goals in the Premier League this season, and his importance to this Arsenal side is impossible to overstate.





But - here comes the worrying news. ​Aubameyang is about to enter the final year of his contract, meaning the Gunners are in a much-weakened position in terms of negotiation, knowing they could lose their talisman for nothing in just over 12 months time.

One man who is desperate to see the ​Arsenal captain extend his stay in North London is boss Mikel Arteta. The Spanish coach has been very clear on his thoughts regarding the Aubameyang debacle, stating he wants 'to keep him under any circumstances.'

"We will have to do that at some stage before the end of the season for sure and we will see the intentions that we have (and) his intentions.

"Where we are sitting in (the table at) that moment. I think it is difficult to predict that context right now.

“For me it is very easy. I want to keep him under any circumstances."

Look out though, Gooners. ​Barça are lying in wait.