Arsenal Outraged by Barcelona's Attempts to Unsettle Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a wanted man. And he's wanted by Barcelona. And when Barcelona come knocking, they seldom don't get what they want.
La Blaugrana are doing their best to land the striker they believe will bang in the goals for the coming years - Arsenal captain Aubameyang. But in the north London club's opinion, the Catalan giants are not being particularly discrete in their attempts to unsettle the clinical forward.
Spanish outlets ran several stories labelling Aubameyang as unhappy at the Emirates Stadium, and suggested that the 30-year-old was ready to swap London for the sandy shores of Catalonia.
But Arsenal
"We will have to do that at some stage before the end of the season for sure and we will see the intentions that we have (and) his intentions.
"Where we are sitting in (the table at) that moment. I think it is difficult to predict that context right now.
“For me it is very easy. I want to keep him under any circumstances."
Look out though, Gooners. Barça are lying in wait.
