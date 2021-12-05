Arsenal place 'strong bid' for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner

Arsenal are said to have submitted a 'strong bid' for New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Turner's career has undergone a rapid rise in recent years, going from an undrafted player in 2016 to becoming one of the best goalkeepers in MLS across the last few seasons.

His form at club level has been rewarded on the international stage, too, with Turner picking up 13 caps for the United States Men's National Team in 2021 - often ousting Manchester City's Zack Steffen as No.1.

"I don't have a dream club. However, it is my dream to play in the Premier League in England. Hopefully, that happens one day," Turner told 90min's Football Americana podcast in December, adding: "[The] Revolution organization... they'll support me and they'll be willing to at least listen to some offers."

According to ESPN's Taylor Twellman - a 30-time United States international himself between 2002 and 2008 - Arsenal might well be the club to deliver Turner's English dream, with his report stating the Gunners have put in a 'strong bid' for the 27-year-old.

Leaving his guaranteed spot as the Revs' first-choice in a World Cup year will be a risk for Turner. Aaron Ramsdale has been excellent for Mikel Arteta following his summer arrival and Turner would likely only serve as back-up to the Englishman.

That said, as revealed by 90min, Ramsdale's deputy Bernd Leno is the subject of interest from Newcastle. If that deal does happen, Turner could at least feel assured of a place on the bench.