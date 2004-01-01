Arsenal predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Carabao Cup

It's been a long wait, but Arsenal's wait for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool is finally over.

The two sides will square off on Thursday after a Covid-19 outbreak - now discovered to be full of false positives - saw the initial tie postponed.

Mikel Arteta is without a handful of first-team regulars because of a combination of illness, injury and AFCON duty, but he will still expect a response following Arsenal's humiliating exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Here's how he could set up.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Gabriel is free to return | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Bernd Leno (GK) - Since losing his first-choice role to Aaron Ramsdale, Leno has completed each of Arsenal's previous three EFL Cup fixtures, and should continue here.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - He's been dealing with a minor calf problem but Arteta will be desperate to have Tomiyasu back after his impressive start to the season.



Ben White (CB) - Started the Forest defeat but will demand more of himself here.



Gabriel Magalhaes (CB) - His suspension is now over so Gabriel should return at centre-back.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - With Nuno Tavares in a bit of a slump, starting Tierney is a no-brainer.

2. Midfielders

Patino could get another start | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Albert Sambi Lokonga (DM) - Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are away at AFCON and Granit Xhaka has been out with Covid-19, so Lokonga could be the 'experienced' one in midfield.



Charlie Patino (DM) - You can see why Arteta is so desperate for another senior midfielder. Nevertheless, it's a good chance for Patino to justify the hype.



Bukayo Saka (RM) - Saka's red-hot form hit a bump against Forest but he more than deserves the chance to get it going again.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - Emile Smith Rowe isn't fully fit so Arteta shouldn't have too much of a debate over this spot.



Gabriel Martinelli (LM) - Excellent against Man City but underwhelming against Forest, Martinelli also needs to get things back on track.

3. Forward

Lacazette could get the nod | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - With a lot of speculation around Eddie Nketiah's future, Arteta would be wise to turn to Lacazette's experience here.

