Arsenal predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League

Arsenal travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend looking to stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to eleven matches.

Mikel Arteta's side last tasted defeat all the way back in August, recovering from their disappointing start to the campaign to be sitting on cusp of the Champions League positions in mid-November.

They face a Liverpool side reeling from their first defeat of the season away to West Ham prior to the international break, but the Arsenal faithful hardly need a reminder of their recent dismal record at Anfield in the league.

Here's how the Gunners could line up for this one.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Tierney could return to the team this weekend | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - Fresh off his first England cap in midweek, the former Sheffield United man should be full of confidence.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - Solid and dependable, the Japanese will provide extra defensive assurance against the threat of Liverpool's attackers.



Ben White (CB) - Should have been playing for England on international duty in the eyes of many, but Arsenal will appreciate the extra rest for the defender.



Gabriel (CB) - Another player whose form this season was rewarded with international recognition.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - Made his return from injury on international duty for Scotland, with Arteta likely to prefer his experience over Nuno Tavares.

2. Midfielders

Smith Rowe's form was rewarded with an England call-up | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RM) - The England international is always one of Arsenal's most dangerous attackers and his speed in transition should worry Liverpool.



Thomas Partey (CM) - A slight concern over his fitness after he pulled out of the Ghana squad due to injury, but his presence in midfield is vitally important to the Gunners.



Albert Sambi-Lokonga (CM) - Blossoming into a fine midfielder, offering poise and precision with the ball.



Emile Smith Rowe (LM) - Netted on just his second England appearance in midweek and is enjoying an impressive start to the season at club level.

3. Forwards

Lacazette netted a stoppage time equaliser against Crystal Palace last month | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - Netted on Arsenal's previous visit to Anfield in the league and boasts a promising record against Liverpool.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - His energy from the front sets the tone for Arsenal, while he should overcome a minor injury scare.