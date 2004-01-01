Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League

Arsenal seek a vital win on Monday night as they travel to face Newcastle in the Premier League.

The Gunners failed to secure Champions League qualification in the most perfect manner last time out, falling to a demoralising 3-0 defeat to arch-rivals Tottenham, and instead left themselves with a lot to do from now until the end of the season.

When taking into account Spurs' easier run-in, Arsenal are under the cosh to win their two remaining fixtures.

An enthralling race continues with the Gunners' trip to a Newcastle that has lost two in a row. Here's how Mikel Arteta could set his side up.

1. Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle (4-3-3)

Eddie Nketiah should start once again | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - It's safe to say the Englishman has impressed in his maiden Gunners campaign but he goes into this game searching for a first clean sheet in ten.



RB: Cedric Soares - Was pretty dreadful last time out but defensive shortages should see him feature again.



CB: Ben White - Could be forced into starting whether he's fully fit or not due to Rob Holding's silly suspension and Gabriel's possible injury-enforced absence.



CB: Takehiro Tomiyasu - The Brazilian sustained a knock last time out, potentially forcing Tomiyasu to shift across into the heart of defence - where he has played plenty of times before.



LB: Nuno Tavares - The Japanese international's switch in position would surely see Tavares come into the side in Kieran Tierney's continued lay-off.



CM: Mohamed Elneny - Has enjoyed another revival in his Arsenal career and, while Thomas Partey continues his stint in the treatment room, should start once more.



CM: Granit Xhaka - Bizarrely flat on Thursday when taking into account his recent displays but should be set for a 16th consecutive league start in any case.



AM: Martin Odegaard - He can expect to skipper the side once more, having done so in the last six.



RW: Bukayo Saka - Nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award, Saka will inevitably continue what has been an excellent individual season.



ST: Eddie Nketiah - Seems to make his position leading the line more and more certain as the weeks roll on, which is more than can be said about his future.



LW: Emile Smith Rowe - Gabriel Martinelli also picked up a knock in the defeat to Spurs, possibly opening the door for Smith Rowe to start for the first time in four Premier League games.