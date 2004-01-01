Arsenal preparing bumper contract offer for Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal are prepared to make Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League if he agrees to sign this month, but the striker remains unconvinced by the move.

Vlahovic has been in world-class form this season, scoring 21 times in 24 games and also providing five assists.

He was linked with a host of top clubs from around Europe in the summer and speculation has only increased in January. Arsenal are particularly keen on the Serb and have been in talks with Fiorentina for some time.

Details on the potential transfer have now emerged courtesy of Florence-based outlet La Nazione. They report that Arsenal are prepared to offer Vlahovic a staggering £308,000 per week, should he agree to move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are preparing a £58m bid for the striker, which is just below what Fiorentina would ideally like to accept.

Although Arsenal are stepping up their pursuit of the forward, 90min understands that the player is still not convinced about a move to the Premier League side.

Fiorentina would prefer to sell Vlahovic as soon as possible as his value will only drop in the summer - when he will have just one year left of his contract.

However, the player does not want to be rushed into departing the club this month. His options are set to open up in the summer, with long-term admirers Juventus, Atletico Madrid and PSG more likely to make a bid.

Interest from England would be extensive too. Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are all monitoring the situation closely.