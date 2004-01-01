Arsenal readying official approach for Gianluca Scamacca

Arsenal are preparing to make an official approach for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca, 90min understands.

The Gunners' technical director Edu has been paying close attention to a number of attacking transfer targets in recent months, including the likes of Man City's Gabriel Jesus, Lauturo Martinez of Inter and Everton hitman Richarlison.

Another who has really impressed the Brazilian is Scamacca, and sources have told 90min that Arsenal scouts have been glowing in their praise of the Italy international.

The 23-year-old frontman has been performing well in the last couple of years but last term was a real breakout campaign for him, where he finished the season with 16 goals for Sassuolo.

Edu has done his homework on Scamacca, who Sassuolo are prepared to sell this summer amid significant interest from some of Europe's leading clubs.

Scamacca only signed a new contract with the Neroverdi in April, but that secured his value which is now believed be around £35m.

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers , with Scott Saunders , Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth . This week Harry Symeou steps in for Scott and the trio discuss the futures of Bukayo Saka, Rafael Leao, Romelu Lukaku, Kalvin Phillips, Youri Tielemans, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus and more.

90min understands that talks with intermediaries have already taken place and Arsenal are now preparing to make an official approach.

Italy boss Roberto Mancini is a huge fan of the forward and is one of those touting his talents ahead of the summer transfer window.

"He has everything to become a very, very good centre forward," Mancini said recently. "He's fast, powerful and technical. He can still improve, he can become a really great striker."