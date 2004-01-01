Arsenal receive Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang offer from Al-Nassr

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may have been handed an exit route out of Arsenal, with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr submitting a loan bid for the out-of-favour striker.

Aubameyang was stripped of the club captaincy by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta in December after several disciplinary breaches.

Now, CBS has reported that he could be on his way out of north London. Al-Nassr are said to have offered to take Aubameyang on loan until the end of the season.

However, their bid also includes an obligation to sign the striker permanently for €8m in the summer.

Arsenal have not yet responded to the offer, but they are likely to accept in order to get their highest earner off the books.

Aubameyang has struggled for form when selected in the Premier League this season, scoring just four times in 14 appearances and managing only one assist. Earlier this month he was forced to return early from AFCON 2021 duty with Gabon after scans revealed a heart problem, something that continues to be assessed.

In an ideal world, the Gunners would let their former talisman leave before replacing him with free-scoring Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. Arsenal are said to be ready to make Vlahovic one of the highest players in the English top-flight should he agree to sign and they are preparing a £58m bid.

Although Fiorentina are willing to let the player depart while he still demands a sizeable transfer fee, 90min understands that the Serbian does not want to be rushed into a decision and would prefer to negotiate with bidding clubs in the summer.