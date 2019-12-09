Arsenal Retain Interest in Layvin Kurzawa After Failed January Move

​Arsenal are still believed to be keen on a summer deal for Paris Saint-Germain left back Layvin Kurzawa, after being linked with the Frenchman in January.

The Gunners were heavily linked with Kurzawa after Kieran Tierney went down with the shoulder injury which has kept him sidelined since mid-December, but they ultimately failed to get the deal over the line.

Fortunately for the club, Kurzawa is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, so he could still easily make the move, and France Football (via ​Sport Witness) note that ​Arsenal have not given up hope of being able to sign him.

They are said to be 'actively following' Kurzawa with a view to a move this summer, which suggests that they aren't best pleased with their current options at left back.

Tierney has been restricted to just 11 appearances for Arsenal since his £24m move to the club last summer, while Sead Kolašinac has missed plenty of time because of his own injury struggles.

If they sign Kurzawa, then it seems almost certain that they would let one of their current left backs leave, and that sounds like bad news for Kolašinac. I mean, Arsenal are hardly going to let their big-money signing walk away so soon, are they? Then again, this is Arsenal we're talking about...





At the minute, with both Tierney and Kolašinac sidelined, Mikel Arteta has been forced to turn to teenage winger Bukayo Saka to fill in at left back. While the 18-year-old has impressed, Arsenal could probably do with someone who is actually a defender.

Kurzawa seems certain to walk away from PSG this summer after struggling to hold down a spot in the team, but there will likely be plenty of interest.





​Juventus were believed to be inches away from signing him in January and could reignite their pursuit this summer. After all, they do love a good free transfer.

