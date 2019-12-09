Arsenal Retain Interest in Layvin Kurzawa After Failed January Move

Arsenal are still believed to be keen on a summer deal for Paris Saint-Germain left back Layvin Kurzawa, after being linked with the Frenchman in January.
The Gunners were heavily linked with Kurzawa after Kieran Tierney went down with the shoulder injury which has kept him sidelined since mid-December, but they ultimately failed to get the deal over the line.
Fortunately for the club, Kurzawa is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, so he could still easily make the move, and France Football (via Sport Witness) note that Arsenal have not given up hope of being able to sign him.
They are said to be 'actively following' Kurzawa with a view to a move this summer, which suggests that they aren't best pleased with their current options at left back.
Tierney has been restricted to just 11 appearances for Arsenal since his £24m move to the club last summer, while
Source : 90min