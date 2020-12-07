Arsenal & Tottenham Enter Race for Milan Midfielder Franck Kessie

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Milan midfielder Franck Kessie following his impressive start to the season.

The Ivory Coast international has enjoyed a solid 2020/21 campaign thus far, already matching his tally of four league goals from last season and forming a formidable partnership alongside Ismael Bennacer.

Franck Kessie has been in fine form this season | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Kessie's impressive form has seen Milan forge an unlikely five-point lead at the top of Serie A after ten games, and the 23-year-old is understood to have drawn the attention of a number of clubs across Europe.

Calciomercato report that both Tottenham and Arsenal are monitoring Kessie, though could be put off by his £45m price tag.

Kessie has been a feature of the Milan starting XI since his original loan move from Atalanta back in the summer of 2017, though his relatively underwhelming spell with the club prior to this season meant a bid of around £23m would have secured his services.

However, a stellar opening to the campaign has seen the midfielder's value rocket, and Milan are keen to extend the Ivorian's current deal which is set to expire in 2022.

Despite both Spurs and the Gunners lodging their interest in Kessie, it seems the latter's need for midfield reinforcements is far greater.

With summer signing Thomas Partey suffering numerous niggling injuries since his move to the Emirates Stadium and Mesut Ozil no longer featuring in Mikel Arteta's plans, the Gunners boss has been forced to experiment with his midfield.

Mohamed Elneny has been the main benefactor having looked destined to be on his way out of the club last summer. Granit Xhaka has also become a key figure again since the Spaniard's arrival in December 2019, while Arsenal also brought Dani Ceballos back from Real Madrid on another season-long loan.

Nevertheless, Arteta seems determined to add to his midfield stock.