Arsenal transfer news: Tielemans, Guimaraes & Arthur all midfield targets

As you've probably heard, Arsenal are on the hunt for a few new players this January.

The club have enjoyed a decent season to date and are right in the thick of the top four race. In order to keep their recent momentum going however, there is a clear need for reinforcements to come in during the current transfer window.

Dusan Vlahovic has been heavily linked, and so has half of the world's central midfielders.

So to help you make sense of all the rumours swirling around, we at 90min have cobbled together everything we know about Arsenal's pursuit of a new midfield star. You're welcome:

Arthur

? Have been told that Arsenal are willing to pay Arthur Melo's wages IN FULL in order to bring him to the Emirates Stadium on loan.



Arthur is currently earning around €168k per week at Juventus. https://t.co/pIXEe1Dytg



For @90min_Football ✍️ — Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) January 12, 2022

Arsenal have made an offer to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus this January, with the Gunners even being willing to pay the midfielder's salary in full to make it happen.

Arthur currently earns around €168k per week at Juventus, and the club are open to let the Brazilian leave the club.

Youri Tielemans

Don't expect Tielemans to move this January | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Goal have reported that Arsenal have held talks with Youri Tielemans' agent about a potential move to the Emirates Stadium.

The midfielder has 18 months left to run on his current Leicester City deal, and has previously expressed a desire to leave the club.

However, 90min has learned while Leicester are concerned about the lack of progress in their talks with the player over a new deal, they still believe Tielemans will sign a new deal before the summer.

So, in short, don't expect the Belgian to move this January.

Donny van de Beek

Arsenal like Donny van de Beek | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Arsenal rate Donny van de Beek highly - despite his lack of game time at Man Utd - and were keen to sign him last summer.

90min understand that, despite that interest, a deal isn't possible at the moment due to Arsenal competing with Man Utd for a place in the top four.

Bruno Guimaraes

What a pass by Bruno Guimaraes ??. No wonder he's so highly rated pic.twitter.com/YLS9vaj8jo — 90min (@90min_Football) January 10, 2022

Technical Director Edu is a huge fan of Bruno Guimaraes, who has been in fine form at Lyon this season - recently bagging a man of the match award for this star turn in a recent Ligue 1 draw with PSG.

The sticking point with any move for Guimaraes in January will be the hefty price tag Lyon have placed on his head.

Danilo

Danilo is highly-rated | Raul Sifuentes/GettyImages

Last week Brazilian publication R7 reported that the Gunners had submitted a €25m bid for Danilo.

With no other outlets reporting such a bid, however, we'd take this news with a pinch of salt.

Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria will be leaving Gladbach soon | Lukas Schulze/GettyImages

90min reported way back in May 2021 that Arsenal were interested in Denis Zakaria, and now the player confirming he is leaving Borussia Monchengladbach at the end current contract (which runs until June 2022), we can ascertain that the club retain said interest.

A deal to bring Zakaria to the Emirates will definitely be less expensive than it was last May, but it will also be more complicated as half of Europe wants to sign the Swiss midfielder.

Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum is surprisingly not first choice at PSG | Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

As 90min reported in December, Paris Saint-Germain offered a number of Premier League clubs the chance to sign Gini Wijnaldum on loan this January.

Arsenal were one of the clubs who did not dismiss the idea of accepting a loan deal, and have asked to be kept informed regarding any such move.

Glen Kamara

Kamara is a wanted man | John Berry/GettyImages

90min can reveal that Arsenal have been watching Glen Kamara's progress over the last 18 months very closely. The Rangers man has been superb in Scotland and could be really clever acquisition for the Gunners this January.

Aston Villa are interested too - obviously.