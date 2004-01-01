Arsenal vs Liverpool - Carabao Cup: TV channel, predicted lineups

Arsenal and Liverpool face off in the delayed second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie, with a winner takes all situation after the first leg finished in a 0-0 draw.

Arsenal saw their Premier League fixture against Tottenham postponed at the weekend as a result of Covid-19, injuries and international duty limiting their ability to put out a team.

The first leg of this tie, meanwhile, had already been postponed earlier this month because of the positive Covid tests recorded in the Liverpool camp.

The winner here will face Chelsea in the final at Wembley on 27 February.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV in UK/US

When is kick off? Thursday 20 January, 19:45 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Emirates Stadium

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), ESPN+ (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube

Referee? Martin Atkinson

VAR? Darren England

Arsenal team news

There is a chance Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Takehiro Tomiyasu could be involved following recent injuries and/or illness.

However, Cedric Soares is expected to be sidelined through injury, while the Gunners will be light in midfield with Granit Xhaka suspended and Mohamd Elneny and Thomas Partey both on international duty. Centre-back Ben White had been mooted as an emergency stand-in.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool are also still missing players at AFCON, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita absent. Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi won't be fit to return, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also misses out on facing his former club.

Arsenal vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; White, Sambi Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Minamino, Firmino, Jota

Arsenal vs Liverpool score prediction

To put it simply, Liverpool have had better preparation for this game than Arsenal.

The Gunners have players returning from injury and Covid-19, having had their last game postponed, and it doesn't paint a positive picture about what kind of condition they stand to be in.

Liverpool may be missing two of their best players but should have enough to win anyway.

Prediction: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool

