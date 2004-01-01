Arsenal vs Newcastle: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Saturday lunchtime sees Arsenal welcome Newcastle to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League, with Mikel Arteta's side looking to put the disappointment of last weekend's defeat to Liverpool behind them.

The Gunners will be keen to strengthen their bid for European football, with an eight-game unbeaten run prior to last weekend lifting them to within three points of the top four.

Newcastle arrive rooted to the foot of the table, with Eddie Howe forced to watch last weekend's 3-3 draw with Brentford from home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Saturday 27 November, 12:30 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Emirates Stadium

TV channel/live stream? BT Sport 1 (UK), fuboTV (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube Channel, Match of the Day (BBC - UK)

Referee? Stuart Attwell

VAR? Darren England

Arsenal team news

Granit Xhaka is a long-term absentee for Arsenal | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Mikel Arteta has a full complement of players to select from, with the exception of Granit Xhaka who is expected to return during the Christmas period.

Additionally, Sead Kolasinac recently sustained an ankle injury on international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina, with his return date expected in the next month.

Newcastle team news

Dummett will not feature for Newcastle this weekend | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Fabian Schar was forced off against Brentford last week with a hamstring problem, although the Swiss has an outside chance of making the trip to north London.

Elsewhere, Paul Dummett is making good progress in his return from a calf injury, although he will not feature this weekend.

Arsenal vs Newcastle predicted lineups

Arsenal (4-4-2): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Saka, Partey, Maitland-Niles, Smith Rowe; Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Newcastle (3-4-3): Darlow; Schar, Lascelles, Clark; Fraser, Willock, Shelvey, Ritchie; Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Arsenal vs Newcastle head-to-head record

Arsenal won all three meetings against Newcastle last season | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

To put Newcastle's miserable away record at Arsenal into context, 'Rihanna - Only Girl In The World' was top of the charts the last time the Magpies tasted victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Indeed, Newcastle have beaten the Gunners just once since that afternoon, when Rafa Benitez's side ran out 2-1 winners against Arsenal in April 2018.

17 defeats from their last 18 meetings with the Gunners makes for grim reading for the Newcastle faithful, a statistic Eddie Howe will be keen to address starting this weekend.

Arsenal vs Newcastle score prediction

Arsenal celebrate after defeating Watford | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Even under Steve Bruce, when Newcastle release the shackles they boast players capable of finding the back of the net regularly.

However, despite the trouncing at Anfield last time out, Arsenal have tightened up defensively with the additions of Ramsdale, White and Tomiyasu this season. The 4-4-2 which Arteta has crafted also makes them a considerable threat going forward.

Expect both teams to score, but the home side to prevail in the end.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle