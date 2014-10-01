Arsenal's All-Time Champions League Top Scorers

Arguably one of the biggest clubs to never win the Champions League, Arsenal have had some of the best attackers in the competitions history represent them.

For 19 straight seasons under Arsene Wenger, the Gunners qualified for European football's premier club competition, and have scored over 300 goals as well as reaching the final back in 2006.

But which players have scored the most goals for Arsenal, you ask? Here's who, as 90min runs through their 30 top goalscorers to date.

30. Sylvain Wiltord

Wiltord played for Arsenal between 2000 and 2004 | Ben Radford/Getty Images

Appearances: 40

Goals: 3



Wiltord is most famously remembered by Arsenal fans for his title winning goal at Old Trafford. He was never really first choice at Highbury and his record in this competition shows that.

29. Tomas Rosicky

Rosicky had a lot of injury issues during his time at Arsenal | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Appearances: 39

Goals: 3



During his time in the capital, Rosicky had plenty of moments of genius but they never quite transferred over to Europe's grandest stage. Injuries and being in and out of the side contributed to his relatively poor record.

28. Martin Keown

A tough tackling centre-back | Gary M. Prior/Getty Images

Appearances: 31

Goals: 3



A tough, no nonsense central defender, Keown was much more known for his aggression than his goalscoring.



Still, three isn't too shabby.

27. Edu

Edu signed for Arsenal in 2001 | JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Appearances: 21

Goals: 3



A central midfielder, Edu was a tough tackler and creative passer but he was never an automatic starter.



He's now the Technical Director of the club, charged with bringing in the game's brightest prospects.

26. Eduardo

Eduardo's time at Arsenal was injury hit | PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Appearances: 11

Goals: 3



A horrific broken leg suffered away at Birmingham effectively ruined Eduardo's career at Arsenal, but there's no disputing how lethal his finishing was.



Unfortunately, he never got to really show what he could do in Europe.

25. Marouane Chamakh

Chamakh never won the hearts of Arsenal fans | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Appearances: 11

Goals: 3



The Moroccan always struggled for Arsenal and was only at the Emirates for two-and-a-half seasons.



He scored just 14 goals for the club, three of those in the Champions League.

24. Danny Welbeck

Appearances: 8

Goals: 3



A shock signing from rivals Manchester United, Welbeck did well for Arsenal before a serious knee injury saw the club allow his contract to wind down in 2019.

23. Lucas Perez

Perez never performed well for Arsenal | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Appearances: 3

Goals: 3



Perez netted a hat-trick in a 4-1 away win against Basel for his only Champions League goals for the club.

22. Nwankwo Kanu

Kanu signed from Inter in 1999 | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Appearances: 44

Goals: 4



A poor record from the elegant Nigerian attacker, who won the tournament as part of Ajax's star-studded team in 1995.



Still, most of his Arsenal appearances were short cameos from the bench.

21. Gilberto Silva

Gilberto Silva was a key player in midfield under Arsene Wenger | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Appearances: 43

Goals: 4



A combative defensive midfielder, Gilberto Silva was a key figure in Arsene Wenger's Invincibles midfield and started the Champions League final loss to Barcelona in 2006.

20. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Oxlade-Chamberlain eventually won the Champions League with Liverpool | Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Appearances: 29

Goals: 4



Before winning the tournament with Liverpool in 2019, 'Ox' played 29 times for the Gunners scoring four times in Europe.



His most memorable moment in the Champions League is probably his tantrum against Bayern though.

19. Abou Diaby

Diaby is a fan favourite at Arsenal | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Appearances: 26

Goals: 4



A fan favourite at the Emirates, Diaby's career was littered with injuries which severely limited his chances of making an impact on the pitch.



One wonders what he could have achieved had he been able to stay fit.

18. Jack Wilshere

Still think about how a 19-year-old Jack Wilshere managed to chef up Barcelona in the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/OLBcOR28vx — VERSUS (@vsrsus) September 12, 2019

Appearances: 22

Goals: 4



Owner of one of the best individual performances in Arsenal's Champions League history, Wilshere's career has spiralled downwards after a myriad of injury problems.



Remembered fondly by the club's faithful.

17. Andrey Arshavin

Appearances: 18

Goals: 4



Scorer of the winner against Barcelona in 2011, Andrey Arshavin's time at Arsenal was largely a success before he left Zenit in 2013.



He's best remembered for bagging four goals at Anfield in a sensational individual showing, though some would argue that he didn't produce his best often enough.

16. Marc Overmars

The Flying Dutchman spent three years at Arsenal | Gary M. Prior/Getty Images

Appearances: 10

Goals: 4



Overmars' time with Arsenal was very successful, but domestic form did not transfer over to Europe.



Both of his campaigns in the Champions League saw Arsenal knocked out in the group stages, and he soon departed for Barcelona.

15. Samir Nasri

Nasri became a star at Arsenal | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Appearances: 23

Goals: 5



After arriving from Marseille, there were high hopes that Nasri would be the midfielder to take Arsenal back to the top of English football.



Scored a stunning goal against Porto, but his major career success came after he departed the club for Manchester City.

14. Dennis Bergkamp

Bergkamp is a legend at Arsenal | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Appearances: 40

Goals: 7



One of Arsenal's greatest ever players, Bergkamp had a strangely subdued record in the Champions League.



Still, his genius was enough to earn him a statue outside of the Emirates Stadium.

13. Mesut Ozil

Appearances: 28

Goals: 7



Once upon a time, Ozil was the man at Arsenal.



His performances in the Champions League never got the Gunners past the Round of 16 though, despite his best efforts.

12. Aaron Ramsey

Describe this ?????? in a word! ?



A ? from @aaronramsey 5 years ago today! #UCL pic.twitter.com/mQIErR9tpf — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 9, 2019

Ramsey joined Arsenal as a young central midfielder from Cardiff, and flourished under the guidance of Arsene Wenger.



He also scored an absolute pearler against Galatasaray, which you can feast your eyes on above.

11. Nicklas Bendtner

Bendtner is a shock entry this high up | Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Appearances: 28

Goals: 8



The appearance of Nicklas Bendtner so high up on this list of Arsenal goalscorers will surprise many, but not the confident Dane.



Eight goals in 28 appearances isn't a bad return, but he'll tell you that he should have scored more.

10. Emmanuel Adebayor

Adebayor became a villain after he left Arsenal for Man City | Hamish Blair/Getty Images

Appearances: 21

Goals: 8



A hero before his move to Manchester City, Adebayor had a respectable record in the competition including a goal in the memorable game against Liverpool in 2008.

9. Lukas Podolski

The German had a rocket in his left foot | OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Appearances: 12

Goals: 8



The German had a rocket in his boot throughout his career and it helped him to a very good European record for Arsenal.



His quality deserved more than the one FA Cup he won during his time in north London.

8. Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez had an impressive Champions League record at Arsenal | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Appearances: 22

Goals: 9



A superstar signing from Barcelona, Sanchez delivered during his time at Arsenal. Seen as a villain now, his record in Europe wasn't one to be ashamed of either.

7. Robert Pires

Pires is an Arsenal legend | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Appearances: 63

Goals: 11



A key member of the 'Invincibles' squad, Pires' time in the Champions League at Arsenal is mostly remembered for being subbed off in the '06 final after Jens Lehmann was sent off.



Shame really, as the Frenchman was absolute box office.

6. Olivier Giroud

Giroud's record in Europe isn't that bad for Arsenal | Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Appearances: 29

Goals: 12



Giroud is often thought of as a underwhelming performer for Arsenal, but his European record isn't half bad.



No wonder he was a favourite with the fans despite finding himself on the bench far too often.

5. Freddie Ljungberg

Appearances: 64

Goals: 13



The Swede made a name for himself at Arsenal with his trademark red mohawk and goals from midfield, so it's no surprise to see he notched double figures in the Champions League.

4. Cesc Fabregas

Fabregas always shone on the biggest stage | Phil Cole/Getty Images

Appearances: 55

Goals: 13



One of the greatest players of the Emirates era, Fabregas always stood out on the biggest stage for Arsenal before moving back to his boyhood club Barcelona in 2011.

3. Theo Walcott

Walcott's time at Arsenal is arguably underrated | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Appearances: 59

Goals: 15



A winger who scored over 100 goals for the club, Walcott was always a threat out wide for the Gunners.



His blistering pace and periods of superb form helped him to 15 goals in 59 Champions League appearances.

2. Robin van Persie

Van Persie scored big goals for Arsenal in Europe | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Appearances: 45

Goals: 18



Van Persie was not only a phenomenal striker, he was one of the purest strikers of a football.



Scored 18 Champions League goals for the club, but may be remembered in the competition most for his ridiculous red card against Barcelona.





1. Thierry Henry

On this day in 2005...



Thierry Henry became Arsenal's all-time leading goalscorer ?



He scored a total of 5️⃣0️⃣ goals in the Champions League, few better than this solo stunner away to Real Madrid ? pic.twitter.com/Qlb6Xb6tDr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 18, 2018

Appearances: 77

Goals: 35



Arsenal's greatest ever goalscorer is unsurprisingly their most ruthless goal getter in the Champions League.



His legacy in Europe with the Gunners would be even stronger had he been on the right side of the 2006 final against Barcelona.