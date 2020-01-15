Arsenal's Head of Sports Medicine Set to Join Liverpool

​Arsenal's head of sports medicine Gary O'Driscoll will leave the club to take up the head of medical services role at Liverpool, in turn replacing Andrew Massey, who is due to take up a similar role at FIFA in March.





O'Driscoll has been with the Gunners since 2009, staying on after both Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery's departures despite the vast majority of the backroom staff leaving the club during those periods.

Arsenal's head of sports medicine Gary O'Driscoll is leaving for Liverpool. He's been with Arsenal 10 years.https://t.co/cIKhNrTNM1 — Jack Sear (@JackSear) January 15, 2020

After Wenger left his role as manager in 2018, O'Driscoll was appointed as head of medical services, a role bestowed upon him by then director of high-performance Darren Burgess. After Burgess left his role last summer, O'Driscoll stayed on in his position alongside Shad Forsythe, who led the performance team.





However, his time at the club is coming to an end, after ​Arsenal placed a ​notice on their jobs website advertising the position of head of sports medicine, despite O'Driscoll having not officially left his post yet, nor Arsenal confirming his departure.





As revealed by ​The Athletic , he is due to join current ​Premier League leaders ​Liverpool after the club made an approach to him at the end of last year. It wasn't a decision he took lightly though, and the report adds that he 'agonised' over the decision before eventually handing in his resignation earlier in January.

Furthermore, recently appointed head coach Mikel Arteta was close to O'Driscoll, from his time as a player at the club, and fought hard to keep him in north London. The departing staff member is very well liked and respected both personally and professionally within Arsenal, holding a close relationship to a number of players who are all disappointed to see him depart.



