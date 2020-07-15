Arsenal's New Crop of Young Guns - Ranked

Arsenal have always had a reputation for giving their younger players a chance, and it is often to great effect.





And this season has seen a new wave of youngsters coming through at the Emirates, with several youth players establishing themselves in the first team.





⚽️ Reiss Nelson scores his 1st PL goal - is the 5th player aged 20 or younger to score in PL for Arsenal this season, after Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah & Joe Willock pic.twitter.com/x1fXQUggdw — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 15, 2020

Here is how we, at 90min, rank these young guns:





6. Joe Willock Willock scores his first career league goal Joe Willock first made his debut for Arsenal two seasons ago, however it was only until this season that the 20-year old managed to establish himself in the first team.



Willock has made a total of 41 appearances for the north London side this season, scoring five goals in all competitions.



5. Reiss Nelson Reiss Nelson has started seven league games for Arsenal After an impressive loan spell at Hoffenheim last season, Nelson was set to be given his chance at the Emirates. The form of talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as the acquisition of Nicolas Pepe for a club-record fee however, have limited the Englishman's chances.



Nonetheless, Nelson has still started seven league games this season, as well as making nine substitute appearances. On Wednesday, Nelson even bagged the winner against runaway champions Liverpool.



4. Eddie Nketiah Nketiah spent half the season at Leeds before breaking into the Arsenal side Having scored an exceptional 27 goals in 29 games for England's youth teams, it was only a matter of time before Eddie Nketiah got some game time at Arsenal.



While spending the first half of the season on loan at Leeds United, Nketiah surprisingly struggled to nail down a starting spot in Yorkshire and was shipped back down south in January.



Since returning to north London, the forward has scored four goals, with two coming in the Premier League.



3. Matteo Guendouzi It's not been a great restart for Guendouzi Since signing from Lorient in 2018, Guendouzi has been a regular in the Arsenal squad, making 82 appearances in all competitions, netting one goal.



However, the Frenchman has not enjoyed the greatest of times since the restart to football. After a dispute with Brighton striker Neal Maupay at the AMEX Stadium, the France youth international has not made an appearance for Mikel Arteta's side, with rumours now circulating that the Spaniard is ready to let him go.



Nonetheless, there is no denying that Guendouzi has the potential to become a very useful player for any side - whether that be Arsenal, or elsewhere.



2. Gabriel Martinelli The Brazilian forward has had a promising debut season in England Not much was known about Gabriel Martinelli when he was brought in from Ituano in the summer of 2019. One year on, the Brazilian is a fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium.



Despite injury troubles keeping him sidelined since the restart, Martinelli has scored ten goals for the Gunners, most notably an impressive solo goal at Stamford Bridge.

