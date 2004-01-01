Arsene Wenger Admits He Was Once Offered Manchester United Job

Legendary Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed he was once offered the Manchester United job, but refused to detail at what point in his career.

Wenger spent 22 years in north London, winning three Premier League titles, overseeing the Gunners' 'Invincible' 2003/04 campaign and establishing a fierce rivalry with Sir Alex Ferguson's United.

The Frenchman hasn't returned to management since his departure from Arsenal in 2018 but revealed he has turned down roles at a number of Europe's elite, as well as the French national team.

When asked in an interview with The Times whether he had ever been offered the United job, Wenger simply replied: "Yes," but added "I don’t tell you that" in regards to when the offer came.

"But I can tell you Man Utd offered me the job."

It was reported that Wenger would take over at Old Trafford following Fergie's' supposed retirement in 2001, after being approached by then United chairman Martin Edwards and deputy chief executive Peter Kenyon before the Scotsman's U-turn.

"We have a lot of respect for each other now," Wenger said of his relationship with former arch rival Ferguson. "We had a period when it was very tough, very hot.

"After you're not competing any more, everyone becomes a bit more objective.

"He knows better wine than I do. Ah, we had some good battles. He's an intelligent man. You don't make a career like this guy if you're stupid."

Wenger also revealed that he's turned down the Paris Saint-Germain job "a few times" and has been offered roles at Bayern Munich, Juventus and Barcelona.

It remains to be seen whether the 70-year-old will ever return to the dugout, and asked if he plans to manage a club side again he added: "I’m not sure."

Although, he did express regret in regards to having the opportunity to take over at Lyon a year after his Arsenal exit. Speaking to L'Equipe, he said: “Today I ask myself if I made a mistake in May 2019 in not taking the Lyon job when it was offered to me.”