Arsène Wenger Applies to Replace Ronald Koeman as Netherlands Boss

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has thrown his hat into the ring to replace Ronald Koeman as the manager of the Netherlands national team.

Koeman is set to walk away from his post in order to replace Quique Setién at Barcelona, with a deal expected to be concluded in the coming days.

It will leave the Netherlands needing to find a new manager, and according to FOX Sports, Wenger has reached out to the Dutch FA to say that he would be interested in returning to management with the Oranje.

Wenger, who is currently FIFA's head of global football development, is said to be slightly frustrated with his limited influence in his current position and has seemingly seen his passion for management reignited.

The Frenchman has never shied away from his desire to test himself on the international scene, first admitting towards the end of his Arsenal tenure that he could see himself leading a national team in the future.

Just this month, he confessed to Europe1 that he dreams of a return to management, but does not want to risk his health by returning to a stressful position.

"Every day, I want to train, I've been doing this all my life," he said. "I’m 70 years old, I gave a lot. Should I play Russian roulette a bit, even when it comes to my health?

"I can’t do things by halves, so I ask myself this question. It will be in conditions that I consider optimal. Otherwise, I will not do it.

"I smelled the grass every morning, and today I am more in muffled, administrative environments and in offices. So obviously, I feel a bit of an intruder in there. Yes, I want to [return], I'm telling you bluntly. I think it will be until my last day."

With Wenger looking for a more relaxed role, a spot as a national team manager seems perfect for the Frenchman. The stars might have aligned on this one.

