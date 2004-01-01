Assessing Sergio Reguilon's Options & Where He Should Go

Sergio Reguilon capped off what has been an excellent 2019/20 campaign in the best way possible on Friday evening - by winning the Europa League.

The Spaniard was sent out on loan by Real Madrid last summer with the hope that he would receive regular game time to prove his worth. Reguilon could have perhaps considered himself unfortunate to be loaned out, but he has taken his chances at Sevilla and become one of the best left-backs in La Liga.

But despite his displays, Sport report that Los Blancos and Zinedine Zidane are willing to part ways with him, largely due to the fact they forked out £47m for Ferland Mendy's services last summer. This news has, of course, led to him being linked with a million clubs across Europe.

At a time when teams are being so heavily impacted financially by the coronavirus, Reguilon is available at a very reasonable price - £22.4m. This is a player who has a number of top European sides battling it out for his signature, but where should he go? Here, we take a look at his options and where would be best for him...

7. Everton

Everton have a lot of problems...but Sergio Reguilon isn't the solution.



The Toffees are on the lookout for a left-back to provide competition with Lucas Digne following Leighton Baines' decision to retire. They have shown a real interest in Reguilon and have even tabled a bid for the defender.



But it's a move that wouldn't really benefit the young Spaniard.



Despite Everton's sub-par displays, Digne has been a consistent performer at the back, consistently earning praise for his displays. As a result, while cover at left-back is needed, they may struggle to land Reguilon - a player who is desperate for regular game time as he looks to take the next step in his career.



Then there's the issue of on-field performances. Having just won the Europa League with Sevilla, Reguilon will hardly be enthralled by the prospect of no European football at all next season.



Yes, Carlo Ancelotti is rebuilding this Everton side, but it is a move that carries too much risk for Reguilon at this stage of his career.

6. Manchester United

A left-back isn't the priority for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer, but due to Luke Shaw's injury record, they have been linked with moves for a number of bright talents in order to provide extra cover in that position.



But a move for Reguilon seems unlikely at this stage.



At just over £22m, this is something of a bargain for United and he would undoubtedly suit their style of play. In many regards, this is a transfer that should really appeal to both Reguilon and the club.



But would he get the game time he is after?



No, it's very unlikely.



Shaw has proven his worth to United when fit and this competition for places may just put Reguilon off a move to Old Trafford. Game time is critical for the Spaniard at this stage in his career - and for him personally, there are better options right now.

5. PSG

The talent at PSG is clear for all to see, but there remain a number of defensive frailties.



The full-back positions remain problem areas for Thomas Tuchel, while Thiago Silva will also be moving on this summer. Reguilon would thrive in Les Parisiens' fast, free-flowing system, adding another dimension down the left which they currently don't have.



As a team preparing to battle it out in the Champions League final, a move to PSG will appeal to Reguilon. But yet again, competition for places at PSG would be an issue. In fact, it may be the toughest out of any team on this list.



It's an attractive move, but that doesn't make it the right one.

4. Napoli

It could be a summer of change at the back for Napoli.



The Serie A outfit are actually fairly well stocked in the left-back department, with both Faouzi Ghoulam and Mario Rui available to Gennaro Gattuso.



Rui has featured more regularly at the back and while his effort can't be faulted, he simply doesn't offer enough for Napoli going forward.



This is why Reguilon would be the perfect acquisition for them.



As a technically gifted, fast defender who enjoys bursting forward to support attacks, he would provide a real outlet on the left. Equally, with the addition of Victor Osimhen, Reguilon would have a real target man when getting forward and crossing.



It is a move that would benefit all parties. The only problem, however, is that Reguilon is said to prefer a move to the Premier League.



Napoli are interested, but it doesn't look like they will get their man.

3. Sevilla

Sure, a whole host of Europe's top clubs are now showing an interest in Reguilon, but this has only come about as a result of his performances for Sevilla.



As the old saying goes: If it ain't broke, don't fix it.



Well, that's one side of the argument anyway. But the other side is that while he has enjoyed a very successful season at Sevilla, it is now time for Reguilon to take the next step up to advance his career.



He has repeatedly explained how much he has enjoyed his spell with Sevilla and it would make complete sense to make the move permanent. But considering the clubs interested in his services, they may struggle to win the battle - despite their Europa League triumph.



Reguilon is ready to play at the highest level.

2. Tottenham

Reguilon possesses all the qualities needed to succeed under Jose Mourinho. In fact, the defender has caught the Portuguese boss' eye in the past, with Mourinho praising him for his work ethic and desire when working as a pundit.



As far as transfers this summer go, there aren't many better options out there than Reguilon for Spurs. For a very reasonable price, they would be getting a proven, hard-working and talented defender - who is equally capable in both sides of the game.



For Reguilon himself, he would likely be given the game time he is after and could thrive under Mourinho. But he won't be playing Champions League football next term.

1. Arsenal

If we're being honest, Chelsea should be at the top of this list.



But with the Blues opting to fork out a hefty £50m to sign Ben Chilwell instead, Arsenal could take advantage.



Kieran Tierney has excelled as a left centre-back in Mikel Arteta's back three formation, but the left wing-back slot remains up for grabs. Arteta seemingly has the north Londoners back on the right track and the club have already made their moves in the transfer market.



Willian has signed on a free transfer, while Lille's Gabriel could soon follow. Moreover, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to signing a new deal.



The Gunners project is beginning to look appealing to players again - even if there is no Champions League football for next season.



Reguilon would slot effortlessly into the left wing-back role, dropping back and covering his defenders while also bursting forward and linking up with those ahead of him.



At £22m as well, Reguilon would be an excellent addition for Arteta.



Oh, did we also mention he's represented by Kia Joorabchian now?

