Brighton reject second Arsenal offer for Moises Caicedo

Brighton & Hove Albion have rejected a second bid from Arsenal for Moises Caicedo, sources have confirmed to 90min.

Arsenal, like Chelesa, had their first offer for the Ecuadorian midfielder, worth around £60m, rejected late last week, after which point Caicedo made public his desire to leave the club this month.

Brighton reacted by allowed Caicedo time-off until after the window closed, as they maintained their stance that their prized midfielder was not for sale.

Arsenal, though, have returned with an offer worth £65m plus £5m in add-onds but Brighton wasted no time in replying with a firm 'no'.

Brighton insist that they will not be forced into selling Caicedo and have refused to either put a price-tag on him.

On the field, Brighton currently sit sixth in the Premier League table and are into the fifth round of the FA Cup after beating Liverpool at the weekend.

The Seagulls firmly believe they are on course for an historic season and they will not be jeopardising that by allowing one of their main players to leave.

It remains to be see if Arsenal will return with another bid. Chelsea, while still interested, have now turned their attention back to their original January midfield target Enzo Fernandez.